Reelle Snail Extract Skin Care – Preview, Photos

Hello cuties!

I’m really excited to share with you some amazing skincare products that I’ve been testing and using for almost a month now. I’m talking about Reelle Snail Extract Skin Care products, which are new to me as I first heard about them last month. I was aware of creams and lotions that contain snail extract and I read about their benefits but Reelle is a new brand for me. When it comes to skincare routine and testing skincare products I must say I’m very careful on what I choose and what I apply on my face because I have a sensitive skin type – also combination to oily – and my skin reacts severely to formulas that are not suited for me. For the past month I’ve been posting on Facebook and Twitter a few sneak peek photos of my new Reelle products and trust me when I say that I’m more than happy to have discovered this brand.

Availability

International (Free Shipping World Wide) – Now @reelle-skincare.net & @reelle-skincare.in.th

I’m always trying to find out as much as I can about new skincare brands and their products, before testing them so here’s what you should know about Reelle.

Reelle is a French a skin care brand specialized in using high percentage of 100% pure snail Extract. The brand is quite new as it was founded 2 years ago by Mr. Arnaud Decroix and Mr. Luc Champeyroux who is a full accredited snail expert. Having its own snail farm in Thailand Reelle imports snails from France with a certificate of origin and a certify from French veterinary that the snails are all clean and disease free. The little crawlers are entirely bio and organic fed under certification from the Royal Project of Thailand where the vegetables used to feed them are purchased. The water used in the farm to keep the snails moist and happy is also filtered by both carbon filters and osmosis filters. This makes the water very pure and safe to drink even for humans. This is very important as a snail’s digestive system is very weak and any impurities could be found in it’s slime. Snails are also fed Aloe Vera from Reelle organic garden 3 weeks before the extraction process and this way all the benefits of Aloe Vera are also found in the snail extract.

There are many skin care brands out there claiming that their products contain up to 92% snail secretion inside but the truth is that’s actually the purity percentage and not the actual content of the snail secretion in the product. One snail provides only a little mucus at a time so snail extract is very expensive, not to mention it takes a long time to harvest. So when most brands claim a 92% snail secretion in fact they are referring to the purity percentage while the actual content in the cream is usually around 0.1% in the formula. Reelle claims that their formula contain between 5% to 20% of 100% pure snail exact in all of their creams and lotions.

The benefits of snail extract are amazing and I’ll be talking more about them in detail in my upcoming reviews. Snail extract cream products can be used for acne, stretch marks, scars and anti-aging.

For starters I got 3 products that I’ve been using for the past month: Reelle Facial Cleansing, Face Lotion and Serum. I wish I got the tonic lotion as well but maybe next time. I’ve been using the cleansing lotion and face lotion everyday while I applied the serum daily only in the first week and then 2 or 3 times per week. So far my skin condition has improved considerably, is looking healthier, more even and feels silky smooth. I will give you a quick preview of each product and tell you my first impressions but as I said earlier there are much to be said about these wonderful snail extract skin care products so I’ll return with full reviews in the upcoming days.

Reelle Cleansing (€27.00 for 120 ml) comes in a semi-transparent thick glass bottle with a pump. It’s quite heavier than what I would expect but it gave me the sense of vintage cosmetic packaging with that air of luxury and attention to detail. I’m using this lotion two times a day, morning and evening, to clean and remove any impurities from my skin but also to remove my makeup. I’ve used it to remove even intense eye makeup with eyeliner or gel liner and it has been incredibly gently with my skin. The smell it’s absolutely divine, it has an intense fragrance but it doesn’t irritate the skin or eye area in any way. I never had any redness or irritation from this product. It contains 5% pure snail extract the its formula feels amazing on the skin, leaving it extra clean, soft and smooth. After almost one month of using it I still have enough product left inside to last me at least 4 months.

Reelle Face Lotion (€43.00 for 50 ml) contains 5% pure snail extract and I’ve been using it two times a day. Like the cleansing this one has also an intense fragrance that doesn’t irritate the skin at all and I was really amazed to see that a product so scented can be so gentle on the skin. It nourish, smooth, tighten and soften the skin and it has done wonders for my complexion. During the summer I’m having a constant battle with shine on my face and Reelle Face Lotion won that battle for me from the first application. Truly I can’t express how happy I am to have discovered this face lotion, especially now when summer is here and temperature is rising to crazy degrees. I haven’t been so excited about a face lotion since my La Mer Oil Absorbing Lotion (review, swatches)which I admit is the best but you’ll have to consider the luxurious price. Reelle Face Lotion has an incredible price offer for what it can do for your skin and it can be truly compared to the luxurious La Mer Lotion because trust me, it’s that good. Within a week it improved my skin condition, even out my skin tone while it took care of that anesthetic shine that I always got during the day after 2 hours spent outside in a hot day. I didn’t have to worry about wrinkles or expression lines as Reelle Face Lotion took care of those as well. You’ll just have to try this lotion for yourselves to believe it and now it will be a great opportunity as they offer a discount to their products online.

Reelle Serum (€67 for 20 ml) contains 20% pure snail extract and it’s suitable for every skin condition, even those with very oily. The formula is thicker than what I’d expect from a serum to be but it glides smoothly across the skin while it’s instantly absorbed. It smoothed my skin within seconds, firming my complexion and giving me that fresh and healthy look. It eliminates wrinkles so it’s a great product to be used by women of any age who are concerned with aging. I have used this serum daily in the first week and after that I applied it only 2 or 3 times per week, as I admit I want it to last longer. It comes in a dark brown semi-opaque glass bottle with a pipe and only a small amount of product is needed for a single application. I always applied the serum before the face lotion and it was never to much even for my combination and sensitive skin type.

If you have used Reelle snail extract skin care products before or any other products based on snail extract I’m really curious to know your opinion so please share it with the rest of us in the comments bellow. For me, Reelle truly means an improvement in my skin health and appearance and I’ll be definitely getting these products again when the bottles will be empty. 🙂