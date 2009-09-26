Review – Anti-hair loss treatment concentrate by Intragen Cosmetic Trichology

I wanted to make this review a long time ago, but I just finished this treatment in February and I waited until now when I bought a new box so I can have my own detailed photos.

When I review something I like to make my own photos with the product. I bought this hair treatment again about a week ago, from the Cosmetic Beauty Hair exhibition that I’ve been expecting it for a long time.

First time when I tried this treatment was last year, I guess around this time of year. I was desperate because I’ve tried many products and treatments anti- hair loss and nothing worked permanently.

My first try was the hair treatment from Vichy and all it was good until the vials finished. After 1-2 weeks passed from the treatment the problems returned. It seems like they had an anti-hair loss effect only during the treatment, so I needed to try something else.

Everytime I went to beauty salon I’ve asked my hair stylist what anti-hair loss treatment she can recommend me. So, my next try was L’Oreal Aminexil vials. I can’t say that they didn’t helped, but I only tried 10 vials because they were very expensive and I could find them only in beauty salons so I gave up. My hair strength was improved indeed and I’ve noticed that it really had an anti-hair loss effect but as I said I couldn’t keep up with the price. 🙂

So there I was, with enough money spent on hair treatments and no long term effect. I also gave a shot to a more natural home method, that I’ve heard to be working on some girls. It was a hair mask that I’ve made myself in home combining some special gas ( double-refined gas specially used for hair that my mother had a hard time finding it), olive oil mask, Castor oil and one yolk. This one was a really good solution but I have to admit that I was to lazy to stick with the treatment. I had to keep this mask on my hair for about 45 minutes before washing my hair. I tried it a couple of times and it really worked but when I finished the special gas and my mother could not find me another one, I had to give up the treatment.

Every year I was going to this beauty exhibition that I was talking you about, where many beauty and makeup brands are coming, presenting their new collections and special offers. So, while I was wondering between the stands I’ve meet an ex-coworker. She was working as a model for Revlon and after telling her my problem she recommended me the Anti-hair loss treatment from Intragen. She already knew that I’ve tried almost anything ( anti- hair loss shampoo also) and the effects were only temporarily.

I went to the Revlon stand ( on the box doesn’t say anything about Revlon, but here I can find it only at Revlon distributors) and the seller told me everything I needed to know about this treatment. It was available in a small box also with 12 vials but I bought the big box with 42 vials.

I’m honestly telling you that was the best decision I ever made for my hair, and those 42 vials lasted me for about 5-6 months. Last year I payed for the big box with 42 vials almost 63 $, but this year the price was double 125 $ and I was kind of shocked at first when I heard it, but I least I knew what I was buying and that my hair will be safe even long after those 5-6 months of treatment.

What is written on the box

Intragen treatment is a natural, multifunctional complex made from botanical extracts, vitamins and minerals which acts on the main causes of hair loss. Reduces the scalp’s sebum level while revitalizing and strengthening even the finest hair.

Clinical test conducted over a 6 month period on both men and women with different degrees of hair loss problems showed the efficacy of Intragen with an increase of hair density and stronger resistance to hair loss.

What do I think

Everything written on the box is completely true, or better said, my hair is 100% satisfied with this treatment and its results.

After the 1 month of treatment my hair stopped from falling, the results were becoming better with days.

My hair became thicker and resistant and trust me this was a real miracle because my hair is very thin and easy to broke. I’m a natural blonde, I have never dyed my hair and one of my main problems over the years was this thin kitty hair. Although many says that it looks nice because it’s always shining and straight, it’s very hard to style it, doesn’t matter what products I use in a few hours he returns to its natural look.

After few months of treatment I’ve noticed an increase of hair density and a stronger resistant to hair loss. Before the treatment, everytime after taking a bath, I loose very much hair. Also when I needed to comb and dry my hair I was afraid how much hair I left behind. In only 1 month this problem was solved and after 2 or 3 months I felt that my hair is normal again, without loosing hair after bath.

Even after I ended the treatment my hair was healthy, thicker, stronger. Last month I’ve decided to start a new treatment because due to season chance my hair could start falling again, and anyway is recommended to have a hair treatment at least 2 times a year. I wanted to start the treatment now before my hair will start feeling week or loose its density, and definitely I don’t want to have hair-loss problems again.

The liquid is non oily and it really help reducing the scalp sebum. Usually after 2 days I had to wash my hair, but during this treatment it was ok if I washed it after 4 days.

How to use it

Depends on how serious is your problem you can choose one of the programs bellow. I used to use 2 vials per week after washing my hair. As you can see from the photos I’ve took, in the box together with the 42 vials you can find 4 pipes, which can be re-used after the first application. You can change the pipe after you’ve used 10 vials.

Intensive Program: application of one vial of Intragen to the hair roots every day for 42 days. This is written on the box but I don’t think somebody has so seriously problems. Considering that you have to apply these vials after you washed and rinsed your hair I think would be to much of a trouble to do it everyday.

Maintenance Program: application of one vial 2-3 times per week. This should last you at least 4 months which I think is enough for everyone.

Wash your hair and after you rinse it with a soft towel apply one vial to the hair roots with the help of the dosing pipe. Gently massage the scalp for better absorption. Do not rinse after but let it a couple minutes so the vial can take effect. Now you can comb and style like usual, you can use your hair styling products and blow dry it.

You can also buy the Intragen Anti-Hair Loss Shampoo for a greater efficacy ( I didn’t try it).

The vials have a really pleasant scent. I could say it’s a nice fragrance of rosemary, limone and alcohol which makes it a really interesting scent. Each vial contains 6 ml of products.

If you have any more questions regarding this treatment please write them in the comments bellow and I will be happy to answer you.