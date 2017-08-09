Rouge Bunny Rouge Shadow Play Review, Swatches, Photos

Hello pretties!

After using the new Rouge Bunny Rouge Shadow Play for a couple of weeks now it’s time for a review. Most of RBR products have a very long name and this one makes no exception. RBR Shadow Play Natural Defining & Contouring Liquid comes in one shade 070 Dusk. In case you missed my previous article you can check out HERE the official info and promo photos. I was quite reluctant at first to try out a contouring liquid, especially in this packaging. Keep on reading to find out if I favorite it or not. 🙂

Where to buy:

International – NOW online @rougebunnyrouge.com Use RBR-CHICPROFILE20 code to receive 20% discount at RBR boutique

Rouge Bunny Rouge Shadow Play – New & Permanent – €35.00 for 12 ml / 0.4 fl oz

The only shade available is 070 Dusk which as an umbra with vintage rose undertones and subtle silky-matt finish. I was really scared by its intensity when I first swatch it. I am a light skin tone after all and a darker contouring liquid is not my thing. But wait….wait for it! After I swatch it I blend the color into my skin and I was surprised to see was not that dark after all. I just needed a little bit amount as the consistency is very liquidy (but not watery).

The colors dries down fast to a soft matte finish but you have enough time to work out the shade and blend it. It is up to you if you want to create a natural definition or build up the intensity for a dramatic stage make-up. The Contouring Liquid glides effortlessly across the skin and provides a sheer coverage. Once it dries is non-sticky and feels very light.

You can apply it on top of your foundation just like you normally do when you contour. Or you can layer it underneath for a subtle effect or to accentuate your cheekbones and create a 3D-effect depth. Once it dries down it’s long lasting so it won’t budge for the entire day.

I can’t help discussing the packaging of RBR Shadow Play which is a bit unique. Looks simple when you consider the black squeezable tube but is very handy as well. Once you open it you have to turn it on by switching the cap so when you squeeze the tube the product will come out. Be careful to squeeze very gentle and only a bit. The first time I made the mistake of squeezing it thoroughly and a lot of product came out which was wasted. Once you are done using it just turn it off again. 🙂 Pretty simple, right?! 🙂

Ingredients:

AQUA (WATER), CYCLOPENTASILOXANE, ISODODECANE, CETYL PEG/PPG-10/1 DIMETHICONE, MICA, POLYGLYCERYL-4 DIISOSTEARATE/ POLYHYDROXYSTEARATE/ SEBACATE, TRIETHYLHEXANOIN, PHENYLISOPROPYL DIMETHICONE, GLYCERIN, SILICA, HYDROGENATED STARCH HYDROLYSATE, PHENOXYETHANOL, DISTEARDIMONIUM HECTORITE, SODIUM CHLORIDE, SODIUM DEHYDROACETATE, ALCOHOL, TRISODIUM ETHYLENEDIAMINE DISUCCINATE, O-CYMEN-5-OL, TROPOLONE, TRIETHOXYCAPRYLYLSILANE, +/-: CI 77891 (TITANIUM DIOXIDE), CI 77491 (IRON OXIDES), CI 77492 (IRON OXIDES), CI 77499 (IRON OXIDES)

