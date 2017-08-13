Rouge Bunny Rouge Skin Perfector Serene Light Review, Swatches, Photos

Hello pretties!

UPS! I’m blushing as I’m just reaching for my Rouge Bunny Rouge Skin Perfector and realize that I haven’t reviewed this products yet. I don’t know how I could forgot since it’s one of the products I’ve been using since last year and brought with me to London. I browsed RBR articles only to notice the preview from last year with other RBR new products. Let’s not waste more time and let me tell you why this was one of the products that earn its place in my luggage when I left Romania.

Rouge Bunny Rouge Skin Perfector (€53.00 / $50.00 / £44.00 for 28 ml / 0.95 fl oz) is available in one universal shade, (069) Serene Light. At first I thought I came across a new foundation with a light coverage, but it nothing like that.

It’s a very subtle tinted primer with light reflecting particles that will get you that freshened complexion. Serene Light is a light, luminous beige with subtle rosy undertones and a dewy finish. There are days when Rouge Bunny Rouge Skin Perfector is all I need without any foundation on top.

It has a liquid consistency, not watery at all, which allows me to work the product into the skin easily. The fluid consistency gives me enough time to blend the product and get an even coverage. Is not full coverage so applying your foundation on top will give you more coverage. If you are a darker skin tone wearing only Rouge Bunny Rouge Skin Perfector will look too light for you.

Is a tinted primer that gives you a translucent opalescence, providing a soft focus finish to diminish the appearance of fine lines. My complexion looks brighter and fresh in just an instance. I only need to apply a setting powder and I’m good to go with a natural, no-makeup makeup look.

I won’t say it covers skin imperfections, conceal blemishes and perfectly cover dark circles, but it evens out your skin tone color and diminishes imperfections. It simply gives you the best appearance of your skin before applying your foundation.

The formula feels incredibly lightweight and comfortable all day long. As a combination skin type I like a matte or semi-matte finish, but this one has an illuminating effect and dewy finish. Wearing it without a setting powder is not an option. I wouldn’t want my T-zone shiny throughout the day.

The key ingredient to obtain this illuminating effect without any opaqueness or added pigment is Diamond Core Powder. These advanced particles transform invisible UV light into blue and green light – an effect natural to young healthy skin – thus evening out skin that’s been exposed to sunlight and has developed discolouration, hyperpigmentation, wrinkles and imperfections in general. At once, the signs of aging are less visible, and your skin looks even-toned, radiant and healthy. Corn-derived Natural Polymers control excess oil and lend to the overall light, velvety feel of the texture. Antioxidant Vitamin E and Lycoskin Defence, an innovative tomato stem cell derived active that contributes to cell protection and repair, shield skin from the effects of increasing environmental pollution.

I absolutely love the effect it gives to my skin, making it look more radiant, healthy and toned. Is like a natural highlighter and is the product I use when I didn’t get to much sleep. Has the talent of making me look rested without anyone knowing that I barely got any sleep the night before.

The packaging is also one of my favorites. A black, matte bottle with a pump that just looks so mysterious and professional at the same time. For me, one pump is enough for one application and I just use my fingers or a beauty blender.

INGREDIENTS

DIMETHICONE, AQUA (WATER), BUTYLENE GLYCOL, ALUMINUM STARCH OCTENYLSUCCINATE, GLYCERIN, PEG/PPG-18/18 DIMETHICONE, MICA, DIMETHICONE CROSSPOLYMER, SODIUM CHLORIDE, DIMETHICONOL, PHENOXYETHANOL, CHLORPHENESIN, TOCOPHERYL ACETATE, BENZIMIDAZOLE DIAMOND AMIDOETHYL UREA CARBAMOYL PROPYL POLYMETHYLSILSESQUIOXANE, SOLANUM LYCOPERSICUM LEAF CELL CULTURE EXTRACT (SOLANUM LYCOPERSICUM (TOMATO) LEAF CELL CULTURE EXTRACT), +/-: CI 77891 (TITANIUM DIOXIDE), CI 77492 (IRON OXIDES), CI77491 (IRON OXIDES), CI 77499 (IRON OXIDES)

