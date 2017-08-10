Hello beauties

Sephora Weekly WoW just started and features limited-time markdowns, free products, exclusive offers and more Specials change frequently and are only available while the supplies last, so check back often to take advantage of these incredible deals. Check out these week’s offerings and start shopping!

Availability

U.S. Launch Date – Now at Sephora

Sephora Weekly WOW 50% OFF

A sleek palette with six shades: three for highlighting and three for contouring. This collectible contouring kit features six blendable formulas to sculpt and define features. The darker shades are ideal for shading and defining, while the lighter shades are perfect for sculpting and enhancing features. Removable and refillable, the set contains all the shades you need to expertly emphasize your eyes, cheekbones, nose, and jawline.

A kit with three highlight and three contour shades in one easy-to-clean palette. Expertly sculpt and define your features with these highly blendable shades. A cream version of the cult-favorite original Contour Kit from Anastasia Beverly Hills, they come in Light to Deep kits to match all skin tones.

Add a touch of twinkle to any look with the skin twinkle lighting palette vol. II. With four new micro-shimmer powders, they’re perfect for illuminating all skin tones and spotlighting the high points of the face for a lit-from-within glow. Wear each shade alone or layer them together for a multi-dimensional effect—without heavy glitter—for a natural look. Each antioxidant-rich powder helps hydrate and smooth your skin for even application and long-lasting effects, without creasing into fine lines or clinging to dry patches.

This set contains:

Daylight (white gold)

Skylight (pearl)

Spotlight (champagne)

Candlelight (rose gold

Create eye-catching color combos with just the right mix of matte and shimmer. Featuring six modern matte and six mega metallic shades in range of pink rose golds, cool-toned pewters, and golden bronzes that flatter all skin tones, this is the color palette you need to design eyes that truly dazzle.

Inspired by the spiritual notion that true beauty is revealed from within, stila created endless looks with this Eyes Are The Window™ Shadow Palette. These carefully curated palettes mirror an aspect of inner beauty: Mind, Body, Spirit, Soul. Each palette inculdes 12 luxe eyeshadows that range from calming, soft shades to smoky hues that can be mixed and matched and worn wet or dry. Encased in exquisite, jewelry-inspired compacts—a blend of rose, yellow, and white golds—this shadow palette includes a look book curated by Sarah Lucero, stila’s Global Executive Director of Creative Artistry.

SHOP SEPHORA WEEKLY WOW

Turn on your JavaScript to view content

Enjoy more photos…