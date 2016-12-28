Hello sweeties!
I feel that Shu Uemura is taking us back on a childhood journey with the new Play Date Spring 2017 Collection. Remember that time when you’d go on a play dates and have such a great time with your friends? Well, next season is all about remembering the good times, but do not forget about those soft pastels and vivid pops of color, which are brought back to life into the new, limited edition spring palettes. I’d definitely enjoy a play date session with my friends, while scooping around my mom’s makeup and it would even get more interesting when we would switch locations and we could get a peek into other mom’s makeup collections for a change. Take a first look at the top three picks of Shu Uemura Play Date Collection right after the jump.
Availability
International Launch Date – 1 January 2017 at Shu Uemura counters
Shu Uemura Spring 2017 Play Date Collection
Play Date Eye & Cheek Palette – Limited Edition
- Water Slide Blue
- Sunflower Orange
- Pink Sundae
Drawing Pencil – New Shades
- Mango
- Sky Blue
- Sweet Pink
Rouge Unlimited Sheer Shine – New Shades
- Juicy Peach
- Orangenius
- Pink Punch
- Guilty Pleasure
Enjoy more photos…