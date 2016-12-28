Hello sweeties!

I feel that Shu Uemura is taking us back on a childhood journey with the new Play Date Spring 2017 Collection. Remember that time when you’d go on a play dates and have such a great time with your friends? Well, next season is all about remembering the good times, but do not forget about those soft pastels and vivid pops of color, which are brought back to life into the new, limited edition spring palettes. I’d definitely enjoy a play date session with my friends, while scooping around my mom’s makeup and it would even get more interesting when we would switch locations and we could get a peek into other mom’s makeup collections for a change. Take a first look at the top three picks of Shu Uemura Play Date Collection right after the jump.

Availability

International Launch Date – 1 January 2017 at Shu Uemura counters

Shu Uemura Spring 2017 Play Date Collection

Play Date Eye & Cheek Palette – Limited Edition

Water Slide Blue

Sunflower Orange

Pink Sundae

Drawing Pencil – New Shades

Mango

Sky Blue

Sweet Pink

Rouge Unlimited Sheer Shine – New Shades

Juicy Peach

Orangenius

Pink Punch

Guilty Pleasure

Enjoy more photos…