Hello sweeties!

I’m counting the days until Shu Uemura Super Mario Bros Holiday 2017 Collection goes live. The wait is almost over! It’s been more than two months since I was teasing you with a sneak peek of this fun collection.

On a snowy night in Tokyo, Mario takes you on a brave journey to help Princess Peach by protecting the Mushroom Kingdom’s makeup treasure. Along the way, gather shu uemura colorful makeup and playful cleansing oils to fight against Bowser who wants to see the world in just black and white. Dive into beauty adventure dare to win with colors.

For the 2017 holiday collection, everyone’s dream comes true: shu uemura will collaborate with Super Mario Bros., the legendary Japanese video game from 1985! Let’s go on a pixelated adventure to help Princess Peach and bring peace back to the Mushroom Kingdom with the Super Mario cast of characters and colorful makeup and hair care items!

Availability

U.S. Launch Date – 15 September 2017 Early Access at Shu Uemura | 10 October 2017 Full Access at Shu Uemura

Shu Uemura Super Mario Bros Holiday 2017 Collection

Rouge Unlimited Sheer Shine – Limited Edition – $30.00 Stage Cleared

Saved Peach

Rouge Unlimited Supreme Matte – Limited Edition – $30.00 M RD197

M PK375

Tint in Balm – Limited Edition – $30.00 Underground Adventure

Fire Flower

Skin Perfector Makeup Refresher Mist – Limited Edition – $39.00 Sakura

Yuzu

Ultime8 Sublime Beauty Cleansing Oil – Limited Edition – $$43.00 / $91.00 150ml

450ml

Peach’s Eye & Cheek Palette – Limited Edition – $115.00 Pressed Eye Shadow: IR Pink, S Mauve, P Plum, G Gold Light, ME Orange, ME Bronze

Glow On: Dreamy Peach, Brave Orange

Dual Stamp-Me Liner – Limited Edition – $34.00 Hidden Star

Drawing Pencil – Limited Edition – $24.00 M Black 01

M Brick Brown 84

P Light Orange 21

Premium Curler – Limited Edition – $21.00 Invincible Superstar

Fresh Cushion Blush – Limited Edition – $39.00 Dreamy Mauve

Brave Amber

Peach’s Favorite Premium Brush Set – Limited Edition – $69.00 Includes four brushes.

Dive Into Adventure Makeup Box – Limited Edition – $475.00 Mario-themed makeup train case.

Art of air – Limited Edition Cleansing Oil Shampoo ($57.00)

Cleansing Oil Conditioner ($58.00)

Essence Absolue Nourishing Protective Oil ($69.00)

Master Wax ($39.00)

Enjoy more photos…