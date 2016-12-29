Hello pretties!

Sisley presents Phyt0-Touche Poudre Eclat Soleil, a new bronzing powder which comes in two variations, each one containing three shades. You can choose to mix the shades together and get that natural tan effect or you can use them separately for a touch of color on the cheeks or to sculpt the features of your face.

Availability

International Launch Date – February 2017

Sisley Spring 2017 Phyto-Touche Poudre Eclat Soleil

Sisley Phyto Touche Poudre Eclat Soleil / Bronzing Powder – New & Limited Edition

Its formula contains Shea Butter, camellia and Vitamin E with a creamy-powdery texture that will give a smooth, radiant look. Each bronzing powder comes with a mini kabuki brush for a more practical application.

Trio Miel Cannelle – cinnamon, honey, rose

– cinnamon, honey, rose Trio Peche Doree – bronze, gold, peach

