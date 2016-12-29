Hello pretties!
Sisley presents Phyt0-Touche Poudre Eclat Soleil, a new bronzing powder which comes in two variations, each one containing three shades. You can choose to mix the shades together and get that natural tan effect or you can use them separately for a touch of color on the cheeks or to sculpt the features of your face.
Availability
International Launch Date – February 2017
Sisley Spring 2017 Phyto-Touche Poudre Eclat Soleil
Sisley Phyto Touche Poudre Eclat Soleil / Bronzing Powder – New & Limited Edition
Its formula contains Shea Butter, camellia and Vitamin E with a creamy-powdery texture that will give a smooth, radiant look. Each bronzing powder comes with a mini kabuki brush for a more practical application.
- Trio Miel Cannelle – cinnamon, honey, rose
- Trio Peche Doree – bronze, gold, peach
Enjoy more photos…