Hello pretties!

Smashbox introduces two variations of the new Be Legendary Lipstick Palette. They have a pretty wide range of colors, from nudes to light pinks and even more darker shades but also edgy ones like blue and purple.

To minimize the number of lipsticks that pros in Smashbox’s L.A. photo studio carried in their kits, the brand developed this sleek palette filled with 25 hues that will give you custom lip looks in one swipe.

Availability

U.S. Launch Date – Now at Nordstrom

Smashbox Be Legendary Lipstick Palette – $75.00

Each color is pigment-loaded and satin-smooth, and comfortable on lips, too. The palette comes with a pro lip brush for application ease.

Cream

Matte

Enjoy more photos…