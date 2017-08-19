Hello cuties!

Smashbox Be Legendary Triple Tone Lipstick brings back the ombre trend. This Fall 2017 season, Smashbox releases four lipstick shades with a demi-matte finish. Each lipstick has incorporated 3 colors to create a lip art ombre effect in just one swipe. The texture is velvety smooth while the colors are super pigmented.

Availability

U.S. Launch Date – Now at Nordstrom, Macy’s, ULTA

UK Launch Date – Now at Smashbox.co.uk

Smashbox Be Legendary Triple Tone Lipstick – $24.00 / £17.50



Skip the crazy-complicated lip tutorials. Each Triple Tone lipstick has three pigment-packed shades that are perfectly placed to give you a faster ombré. The formula is smooth, cushiony & comfortable with a demi-matte finish. You get depth, dimension & definition, plus a fuller-looking pout that pops on camera.

Berry Ombre

Nude Ombre

Red Ombre

Sunset Ombre

