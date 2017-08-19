Smashbox Be Legendary Triple Tone Lipstick

by Tavia, No comments yet

Hello cuties!

Smashbox Be Legendary Triple Tone Lipstick brings back the ombre trend. This Fall 2017 season, Smashbox releases four lipstick shades with a demi-matte finish. Each lipstick has incorporated 3 colors to create a lip art ombre effect in just one swipe. The texture is velvety smooth while the colors are super pigmented.

Availability

U.S. Launch Date – Now at Nordstrom, Macy’s, ULTA

UK Launch Date – Now at Smashbox.co.uk

Smashbox Be Legendary Triple Tone Lipstick – $24.00 / £17.50

Skip the crazy-complicated lip tutorials. Each Triple Tone lipstick has three pigment-packed shades that are perfectly placed to give you a faster ombré. The formula is smooth, cushiony & comfortable with a demi-matte finish. You get depth, dimension & definition, plus a fuller-looking pout that pops on camera.

  • Berry Ombre
  • Nude Ombre
  • Red Ombre
  • Sunset Ombre

SHOP THIS POST

Enjoy more photos…

Other articles you should check out!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *