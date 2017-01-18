Tom Ford Spring Summer 2017 Beauty Collection

Hello pretties!
Tom Ford Spring Summer 2017 Runway Color and Seasonal Collection is just about to be released later this month. Sneak peek photos over the Instagram are getting me really excited about this launch which comes with a bunch of new items. Personally I can’t wait to check out those new duo lip products. Here’s just a first look but I’m returning with more info and photos later this month.
Availability
UK Launch Date – 30 January 2017 at Selfridges
U.S. Launch Date – late January 2017 at Nordstrom, Neiman Marcus
Japan Launch Date – 17 February 2017
International Launch Date – March 2017
Tom Ford Spring Summer 2017 Runway Color and Seasonal Collection
Shade and Illuminate Cheeks – New & Limited Edition
Is a new combination of blush and highlighter with a creamy texture.
- Scintillate – warm beige and orange
- Sublimate – cool pink and berry
Shade and Illuminate Lips – New & Limited Edition
This new lip duo contains a bright and a darker shade and comes available in six variations. This is just a first look of some of the highlights from this collection and here are some of the shades’ names.
- Impulse
- Possession
- Automatic
- Tantalize
Blush – New Shades
- Lovelust
- Wicked
Enjoy more photos…
2 Comments
Tavia, thanks so much for the photos and info on this exciting collection. Many are curious if Love Lust and Wicked are new formulas as the current formula is being discontinued. (In some instances in the US, no addition stock of the current formula is being sent to stores.)
Lip palettes look pretty and fun but not for using on the go. I think it’s not very comfotable/:/ But looks beautiful.