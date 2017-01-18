Tom Ford Spring Summer 2017 Beauty Collection

Hello pretties!

Tom Ford Spring Summer 2017 Runway Color and Seasonal Collection is just about to be released later this month. Sneak peek photos over the Instagram are getting me really excited about this launch which comes with a bunch of new items. Personally I can’t wait to check out those new duo lip products. Here’s just a first look but I’m returning with more info and photos later this month.

Availability

UK Launch Date – 30 January 2017 at Selfridges

U.S. Launch Date – late January 2017 at Nordstrom, Neiman Marcus

Japan Launch Date – 17 February 2017

International Launch Date – March 2017

Tom Ford Spring Summer 2017 Runway Color and Seasonal Collection



Shade and Illuminate Cheeks – New & Limited Edition

Is a new combination of blush and highlighter with a creamy texture.

Scintillate – warm beige and orange

Sublimate – cool pink and berry

Shade and Illuminate Lips – New & Limited Edition

This new lip duo contains a bright and a darker shade and comes available in six variations. This is just a first look of some of the highlights from this collection and here are some of the shades’ names.

Impulse

Possession

Automatic

Tantalize

Blush – New Shades



Lovelust

Wicked

Enjoy more photos…