Hello beauties!

Tom Ford Summer 2017 Soleil Collection has reached a new edition and comes up with new shades for the next season. You can start to pre-order right now on the official website.

Availability

U.S. Launch Date – Pre-Order Now @tomford.com

Tom Ford Summer 2017 Soleil Collection

The Ultimate Bronzer – $110.00

Tom Ford innovation introduces the ultimate bronzing formula – a combination of liquid and powder technology that glides flawlessly onto face with a silky, non-drying, buildable sultry glow. The prismatic, hybrid formula is the most luxurious expression of Tom Ford Soleil, featuring an aerated, bouncy texture in stunning shades with finishes from velvet matte to golden shimmer. Oil-free, talc-free and long-wearing for up to 10 hours, the Ultimate Bronzer is embossed with Tom Ford logo and encased in an ivory- and gold-colored Tom Ford Soleil compact.

Gold Dust

Terra

Bronze Age

Soleil Bronzing Brush – $95.00

A retractable, travel-efficient kabuki brush evenly disperses powder all over the face. The soft, smooth bristles made with high-grade synthetic hair are specially designed to pick up the optimal amount of product to achieve the glowing Soleil look. Use alone or after makeup application to smooth lines and create a seamless, finished look.

Sheer Highlighting Duo – $78.00

Eyes and cheeks in Reflects Gilt, a pair of shimmering rose and yellow gold inspired by the sunrise and the sunset, give a light-reflective finish to bronzed, glowing skin. A versatile cheek and face highlighter and luminous Eye Shadow, the radiant shades can be applied wet for a soft veil of color or dry for a sweeping pop of vibrancy. Use shades alone or together for non-streaking, stay-true color that blends easily. Embossed with Tom Ford logo.

Reflects Gilt

Soleil Contouring Compact – $108.00

Tom Ford luxurious artisan face palette returns in Soleil Afterglow, three new sensual summer shades in one ivory- and gold-colored Tom Ford Soleil compact. The blush, highlighter and bronzer add natural dimension and sensuous color in a cream-like powder formula that effortlessly glides onto skin with a soft, even finish. Vibrant pink blush gives cheeks the perfect touch of color, the pale rose highlighter mimics the sun reflecting off the skin and the sultry bronzer enhances a healthy radiance. Use shades alone or together to contour a seductive, natural glow. Provides sheer to medium coverage, both matte and radiant. Embossed with Tom Ford logo.

Soleil Afterglow

Bronzing Gel – $48.00

Developed to mimic the look of a few minutes of sun on the skin and lift the complexion with a healthy-looking touch of color, the water-based, oil-free formula blends in easily without masking your skin’s natural features, and features the Tom Ford skin calming and infusing complexes to calm and comfort the skin and a new soleil-inspired scent blend. The Bronzing Gel can be used all over the face, or simply swiped onto the places the sun would naturally hit you harder: the cheekbones, the bridge of the nose and the top of the forehead.

Cream and Powder Eye Color – $62.00

This two-tiered eye color pairs two coveted formulas in one to create a lustrous and sexy summertime eye. The ultra-pigmented, metallic cream shadow glides onto lids with a rich, molten glow and the sparkling celestial powder intensifies the look with alluring shimmer.

Young Adonis

Sun Worship

Soleil Eye & Cheek Palette – $155.00

The ultimate Tom Ford Soleil accessory – a reflective ivory-and-gold-colored clutch contains a color palette for eyes and cheeks to create ana array of luxurious looks. Each feature four eye shadows, highlighter and blush in two colors waves; sultry, bronzed warmth and sweet, incandescent cool.

Solar Exposure

Clutch Size Lip Balm – Limited Edition – $36.00

Limited edition Soleil Lip Balm debuts in the first-ever clutch sized Tom Ford Soleil packaging. The rounded bullet glides on conditioning moisture and radiance. The smooth jelly like formula packs a powerfully juicy tint with high gloss shine. Six subtle shades enhance your natural lip color, from the just bitten coral of Cruising to the soft fuchsia of Pure Shores and pink sorbet of L’Odissea.

L’Odissea

Neotropic

Cruising

Fathom

Pure Shores

La Piscine

Enjoy more photos…