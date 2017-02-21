Hello beauties!

Jerrod Blandino is been teasing us with the new Too Faced Summer 2017 Makeup Collection for weeks now, on his Instagram account. One of the star products of this collection, Peanut Butter and Honey Palette will be available exclusively at ULTA, while the rest of the items will be found on the official website. I’ve put together in this article everything I know about Too Faced Summer 2017 Makeup Collection so you are welcome to check it out.

Availability

U.S. Launch Date – 9 March 2017 online @toofaced.com | Peanut Butter & Honey Palette exclusively to ULTA

Too Faced Summer 2017 Makeup Collection

Peanut Butter and Honey Palette – Limited Edition – $36.00 (ULTA Exclusive)



Creamed Honey – very pale peach

– very pale peach Peanut Butter – matte medium orange brown

– matte medium orange brown Honey Brittle – matte peach

– matte peach Queen Bee – vanilla cream

– vanilla cream Bee Sweet – matte lightly peachy pink

– matte lightly peachy pink Honey Buns – matte honey yellow

– matte honey yellow Feelin’ Nutty – matte caramel

– matte caramel Going Nuts – bronzed mocha

– bronzed mocha Bees Knees – burnt orange with gold sparkle

Love Light Highlighter – Limited Edition – $30.00

The adorable heart-shaped compact is back…this time not for a new edition of Love Flush blushes but to reveal three new highlighter shades.

You Light Up My Life – silver

– silver Blinded by the Light – gold

– gold Ray of Light – rose-gold

Natural Love Palette – Limited Edition – $59.00

This is probably one of the biggest Too Faced palettes, which host no less than 30 eyeshadow shades with matte and metallic finishes. Among the name of the shades we find: Honey Pot (yellow gold), Chocolate Martini (shimmery dark chocolate), Heaven (cream), Bunny Rose (pinky mauve), Poodle (pale pink).

Chocolate Brow-nie – Limited Edition – $21.00

It will come in three shades which are packed with actual cocoa powder, which is suppose to tint and condition arches for up to 12 hours.

Melted Matte – Limited Edition – $21.00

Wicked

Grannie Panties

Wine Not?

Suck It

Holy Chic!

Jawbreaker

Enjoy more photos…