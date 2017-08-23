Urban Decay Troublemaker Mascara Fall 2017

Hello beauties!

Urban Decay Troublemaker Mascara is launching in a few days and is the first sex-proof mascara. Well, is more than that but YES, you heard me right! 🙂 Have you ever though of this “trouble making” aspect? Well Urban Decay has and I kinda love that they decide to market it this way. It’s unique but it also puts a smile on my face.

Availability

U.S. Launch Date – September 2017 at Sephora, Ulta Beauty and select Macy’s stores.

UK Launch Date – beginning September 2017 at Urban Decay, Selfridges, (You can Pre-Order now)

Urban Decay Troublemaker Mascara – New – £19.50 / $24.00

Troublemaker Mascara delivers empowerment in a tube with 13.7x the lash volume, and a sexy, fluttery, intensely black fringe. This failsafe formula gives you perfect lashes every time. It volumizes and lengthens as it separates, while our custom brush grabs onto lashes, curling as it coats. We loaded up this mascara with insane benefits—for thicker, impossibly long, perfectly fanned-out lashes.

STIR UP TROUBLE WITH YOUR BADASS LASHES:

We wanted a mascara to outlast even the most scandalous nights. Your new go-to mascara, Troublemaker holds up in hot and heavy situations and still looks good in the morning. We tested it ourselves, and it lasted through saunas, snowboarding and sex! Our formula layers beautifully without clumping, so pile on as many coats as you want. The more Trouble, the better.

TOTALLY-TECH FORMULA:

Troublemaker = lashes as tech as a Silicon Valley start-up. Two different types of black pigments give our formula an intensity that’s blacker than your darkest thoughts (that’s pretty black, isn’t it?). We infused Troublemaker Mascara with a combination of hollow silica and ultralight fibers to volumize without weighing down your lashes. Vitamin E and panthenol nourish and condition, and a combination of

polymers helps the mascara adhere to your lashes for lasting wear—no flaking, smearing or smudging.

WHOA…LOOK AT THAT PACKAGE:

Troublemaker Mascara comes in a double-walled, faceted tube with a prismatic finish—it’s like nothing you’ve ever seen! And wait until you try our killer custom brush. So many brushes are “off the shelf,” but we designed this one ourselves. We wanted it to comb and separate lashes to make it look like you have more of them! Tiny precision hooks grab lashes to pull the product through-for an instant lash multiplying effect. The brush actually fans out lashes as it coats them, separating and curling each lash while laying down the perfect amount of mascara. And it’s designed to reach even tiny inner-corner lashes, no matter which way you hold it.

Well this packaging surely goes well with Urban Decay Afterdark Palette (review, swatches). I bet that these two products together can make some trouble. 🙂

