Hello beauties!

Victoria’s Secret released the first products from Beauty Rush Collection (info & photos) for spring 2014 back in December 2013 and now returns with new makeup items to complete the collection. There are a lot of new lip products but also a few items for eyes.

Availability

Now at Victoria’s Secret counters and online @victoriassecret.com

Victoria’s Secret New Beauty Rush Collection Spring 2014

Beauty Rush Epic Lash Mascara – New – $9.00

The same mascara you know and love, now with a sleek, new look. Get the lashes you crave with this mascara that gives you extreme volume and lift. This mascara formula lends your lashes lushness and velvety color. It’s a grab-and-go makeup essential.

Shade:

Black

Beauty Rush Precision Line Eye Pencil – New – $9.00

Glamorize and define your eyes with this creamy liner that goes on smooth and sexy. It’s the same eye liner you know and love, now with a sleek, new look. This liner provides a bold flash of color and flawless definition. It’s a grab-and-go makeup essential.

Shade:

Black

Beauty Rush Bold Line Liquid Liner – New – $10.00

The same liquid liner you know and love, now in sleek, new packaging, is the perfect tool for the most precise, dramatic eye looks. This precision liner glides on smoothly for flawless definition and intense color.

Shade:

Black

Beauty Rush Shiny Kiss Flavored Gloss – New – $9.00

The lip gloss you know and love, now with a sleek new look, gives your lips a sheer kiss of delicious color and shine. A grab-and-go makeup essential. Keep one in every bag. Available in 24 shades.

Beauty Rush Sparkle Gloss Lip Shine – New – $9.00

The dazzling gloss you know and love in a new, sleek tube covers lips in luxe color and spotlight-stealing shimmer. A grab-and-go makeup essential.

Shades:

Love Sparks

Just Brilliant

Glitzy

Kiss of Luxury

Heartbreaker

Guilty Pleasure

Beauty Rush Glossy Tint Lip Sheen – New – $9.00

The lip tint you know and love, now in sleek, new packaging, gives you a kiss of shiny color and soft, moisturized lips.

Shades:

Knockout Red

Better Than Bare

Boudoir Pink

Beauty Rush Color Shine Lip Gloss – New – $9.00

The lip gloss you know and love, now in a sleek, new tube, is the perfect blend of intense color and incredible luster.

Shades:

Love It

Violet Femme

Almost Nude

Sunkissed

Electric

Rebel

Beauty Rush Pout Lip Stain – New – $9.00

Get lust-worthy lips and glossy color that lasts with the lip stain you know and love, now with a sleek, new look. This stain provides long-lasting vibrant color with a touch of shine. Keep one in every purse for on-the-go lip perfection.

Shades:

Love Always

Eternal Flame

Endless Pink

Stay a While

Forever Yours

All Night Long

Beauty Rush Shiny Kiss Flavored Gloss Gift Set – New – $25.00

Steal the spotlight with a perfect pout in six fabulous shades of delicious shine.

Sugared (Limited Edition)

Paradise Punch (Limited Edition)

Raspberry Cool (Limited Edition)

Vanilla (Limited Edition)

Candy, Baby

Strawberry Fizz

Enjoy more photos…