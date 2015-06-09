YSL Fall 2015 Rock, Edgy and Young Collection

Hello beauties!

I invite you to take a first look at YSL Fall 2015 Makeup Collection which will be released in Asia in the middle of summer. The brand launches a new 5 colour eyeshadow palette which comes in a beautiful metallic white gold case dressed up in studs, definitely a collector’s palette that I can’t wait to see in person. Another newness will be YSL Couture Brow Mascara and Couture Kajal.

Availability

Japan Launch Date – 31 July 2015

YSL Fall 2015 Makeup Collection

YSL Beauty Metal Palette will be released in a limited edition and will feature jewel gold, red burgundy, dark plum, chocolate brown and a pearly white. Those who love lilac shades will be definitely interested in this new Beauty Metal eyeshadow palette and so am I. The new lipsticks will definitely conquer you with their new lip-embossed pattern directly on the lipstick while the shades range from intense to natural.

YSL Gloss Volupte will be available in three new limited edition shades in purple tones: #51, #52 and #53 while YSL Volupte Lipstick reveals three new limited edition rocker chic shades in #34, #35, #36.

For nails YSL has prepared the limited edition couture sequin nail jewels to dress your nails in style by offering 18 sheets of nail foils and a nail fail.

Along with these products YSL announces the launch of new Mono High Impact Color Eyeshadows in very rich and pigmented colors like blue, green, electric blue but also a new fragrance edition, YSL Black Opium Eau de Toilette. As I told you back in winter, my YSL Black Opium Eau de Parfum (review, photos) got me addicted from the first sniff so I would definitely wanna try its new lighter version. All these along with a new Touche Eclat Blur Primer will be released later on in September 2015.

Enjoy more photos…

Photo sources: Chiowamabailey & Fashion Headline