YSL Rouge Pur Couture Dazzling Lights Lipstick is perfect for the Holiday 2017 season. There are the same six shades that were released a couple of times but in a different packaging. Obviously this time is not different but is hard to resist the new limited edition packaging. 🙂 I got some of the shades in the classic, permanent packaging but I think I might get the nude one as I’m really liking this release.
U.S. Launch Date – Now at Nordstrom, Saks Fifth Avenue
YSL Rouge Pur Couture Dazzling Lights Lipstick Holiday 2017
YSL Rouge Pur Couture Dazzling Lights Lipstick – Limited Edition – $37.00
A limited-edition collection of Yves Saint Laurent’s iconic Rouge Pur Couture Lipstick adorned with dazzling fireworks.
In one stroke, this best-selling satin-finish lipstick dress lips in irresistible pure color and provides intense hydration with antioxidant care. Festive fireworks adorn the iconic gold case and the bullet inside is etched with a firework explosion, making this dazzling accessory the most coveted gift this season.
- 01 Le Rouge
- 09 Rose Stiletto
- 13 Le Orange
- 19 Le Fuchsia (Review, Swatches)
- 52 Rouge Rose
- 70 Le Nu
