YSL Rouge Pur Couture Dazzling Lights Lipstick is perfect for the Holiday 2017 season. There are the same six shades that were released a couple of times but in a different packaging. Obviously this time is not different but is hard to resist the new limited edition packaging. 🙂 I got some of the shades in the classic, permanent packaging but I think I might get the nude one as I’m really liking this release.

Availability

U.S. Launch Date – Now at Nordstrom, Saks Fifth Avenue

YSL Rouge Pur Couture Dazzling Lights Lipstick Holiday 2017



YSL Rouge Pur Couture Dazzling Lights Lipstick – Limited Edition – $37.00



A limited-edition collection of Yves Saint Laurent’s iconic Rouge Pur Couture Lipstick adorned with dazzling fireworks.

In one stroke, this best-selling satin-finish lipstick dress lips in irresistible pure color and provides intense hydration with antioxidant care. Festive fireworks adorn the iconic gold case and the bullet inside is etched with a firework explosion, making this dazzling accessory the most coveted gift this season.

01 Le Rouge

09 Rose Stiletto

13 Le Orange

19 Le Fuchsia (Review, Swatches)

(Review, Swatches) 52 Rouge Rose

70 Le Nu

