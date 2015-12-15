Hello pretties!

YSL Rouge Volupte Shine is a new lipstick 2016 spring collection with a new and improved formula enriched with six essential oils, pomegranate extract, macadamia oil and hyaluronic acid. Divided into three color groups: Day Bloomer, Night Bird and Weekender, the 12 new lipstick shades provides uncompromising color and comfort. There will be also included three nail polishes, but I’m more looking forward to seeing the lipsticks and especially the YSL Weekender category. Take a closer look right after the jump.



Availability

Asia Launch Date – January 2016

Europe Launch Date – mid February 2016

UK Launch Date – 24 February 2016

YSL Rouge Volupte Shine Spring 2016 Collection

YSL Day Bloomer Rouge Volupte Shine Lipstick – $36.00

41 Corail A Porter

42 Baume Midi Minuit (balm)

43 Rose Rive Gauche

44 Nude Lavalliere

YSL Night Bird Rouge Volupte Shine Lipstick – $36.00

45 Rouge Tuxedo

46 Orange Perfecto

47 Beige Blouse

48 Smoking Plum

YSL Weekender Rouge Volupte Shine Lipstick – $36.00

49 Rose Saint Germain

50 Fuchsia Stiletto

51 Rose Saharienne

52 Trapeze Pink

YSL La Laque Couture – $27.00

141 Day Bloomer

145 Night Bird

149 Weekender

Enjoy more photos…