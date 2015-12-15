Hello pretties!
YSL Rouge Volupte Shine is a new lipstick 2016 spring collection with a new and improved formula enriched with six essential oils, pomegranate extract, macadamia oil and hyaluronic acid. Divided into three color groups: Day Bloomer, Night Bird and Weekender, the 12 new lipstick shades provides uncompromising color and comfort. There will be also included three nail polishes, but I’m more looking forward to seeing the lipsticks and especially the YSL Weekender category. Take a closer look right after the jump.
Availability
Asia Launch Date – January 2016
Europe Launch Date – mid February 2016
UK Launch Date – 24 February 2016
YSL Rouge Volupte Shine Spring 2016 Collection
YSL Day Bloomer Rouge Volupte Shine Lipstick – $36.00
- 41 Corail A Porter
- 42 Baume Midi Minuit (balm)
- 43 Rose Rive Gauche
- 44 Nude Lavalliere
YSL Night Bird Rouge Volupte Shine Lipstick – $36.00
- 45 Rouge Tuxedo
- 46 Orange Perfecto
- 47 Beige Blouse
- 48 Smoking Plum
YSL Weekender Rouge Volupte Shine Lipstick – $36.00
- 49 Rose Saint Germain
- 50 Fuchsia Stiletto
- 51 Rose Saharienne
- 52 Trapeze Pink
YSL La Laque Couture – $27.00
- 141 Day Bloomer
- 145 Night Bird
- 149 Weekender
Enjoy more photos…
