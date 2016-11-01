YSL Spring 2017 Street Art Collection

Hello beauties!

Yves Saint Laurent goes Streetart for spring 2017. A makeup collection bursting with color as the new Kiss & Blush Stick shows, making an excellent first impression. The packaging inspired by the street art as well, makes the new YSL Spring 2017 makeup collection a limited edition. This is just a first look but I’ll return with more info and new photos closer to the launch date. Find out everything I know right after the cut.

I’m really feeling that gorgeous YSL Keep An Eye On Me Eye Palette along with the new Kiss & Blush duo sticks. Lovely…..

Availability

Japan Launch Date – 4 January 2017

U.S. Launch Date – beginning January 2017

YSL Spring 2017 Makeup Collection

YSL Keep An Eye on Me Eye Palette – Limited Edition

I Have a Blush On You Face Palette – Limited Edition

YSL Baby Doll Kiss & Blush

Available in six colors combinations.

YSL Gloss Volupte

Available in two new colors.

Rouge Volupte Shine

Available in 4 new colors.

YSL Eyeliner

There will be one new color

YSL Eyeliner Artistic Duo – Limited Edition

La Lacque Couture – Limited Edition

80 Blanc Arty

81 Vandal Orange

82 Asphalt Grey

Enjoy more photos…