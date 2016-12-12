YSL Spring 2017 Touche Eclat Le Cushion

Hello pretties!

YSL presents as a newness for spring 2017, its brand new Touche Eclat Le Cushion. Combining the effect of the already famous Touche Eclat, this new cushion liquid foundation allows you to customize your desired coverage and radiance, while it promises up to 8 hours of beauty sleep on the go. 🙂

Availability

International Launch Date – Spring 2017

YSL Touche Eclat Le Cushion – New

This new cushion liquid foundation compact gives your skin a touch of light just like the famous Touche Eclat. It provides a natural coverage and radiance and it will be available in 7 shades ranging from Rosy Beige to Golden Beige.

YSL Touche Eclat Glow Shot – New

It’s a new highlighter, presented in 3 shades to match every skin tone from light to dark and promises a 10 hours strobing effect. It’s super hydrating formula features Hyaluronic acid, Vitamin E which works as an antioxidant and anti-fatigue complex of Ruscus.

No.1 Daylight – for light skin tones to create a reflective mirror effect

No.2 Sunrise – for light skintones to create a rosy glow

No.3 Sunset – for medium to dark skin tones to create a healthy glow

YSL Touche Eclat White – Limited Edition

A new season brings a new limited edition Touche Eclat highlighter which gives your skin a porcelain effect. It can be used for strobing and extreme contouring but also to add luminosity to your complexion on a daily basis.

Enjoy more photos….