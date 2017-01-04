YSL The Shock Palette for Spring 2017

Hello cuties!

I announced YSL Spring 2017 The Shock Eye Event Collection (info, photos) a couple of months ago…and today while I was browsing for new makeup, I stumble upon the limited edition YSL The Shock Palette and thought of giving you a shout-out! I have a thing for YSL Couture Variation 10 Color Expert Eye Palettes and I badly want this edition in my collection as well. I’m keeping my fingers crossed that it will launch here as well.

Availability

U.S. Launch Date – Now at Saks

International Launch Date – January 2017 at YSL counters

YSL The Shock Palette – Limited Edition – $95.00

From the Shock Collection. The Shock Palette is a limited-edition collector’s palette containing a highlighting finishing powder so you can give a radiant shimmer to your favorite features.

Have you spotted this palette or the entire collection, anywhere else online? 🙂