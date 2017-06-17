Hello pretties!

I invite you to take a first look at the upcoming YSL Night 54 Fall 2017 Collection which is inspired by the legendary nightclub in Manhattan, Studio 54. It’s well known that we are talking about the world’s famous club so the colors you’re going to see are shimmery, vibrant and glittery. Take a closer look right after the jump.

Availability

U.S. Launch Date – August 2017 at Nordstrom

Japan Launch Date – 28 June 2017

Yves Saint Laurent Night 54 Fall 2017 Collection

A limited-edition palette presented in a case reminiscent of the disco ball that lit up the dance floor at Studio 54.

Deep Black

Blue

Green

Brown

Burgundy

Shimmery Nude

YSL Couture Hologram Powder

#54 Lazer Violet (Shimmer)

Rouge Volupte Shine Lipstick – $37.00

Nu Impulsif

Turbulent Pink

YSL La Laque – $28.00

Studio Silver – gray and purple shimmer

– gray and purple shimmer Bronze Fever – warm bronze with silver shimmer

