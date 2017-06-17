Hello pretties!
I invite you to take a first look at the upcoming YSL Night 54 Fall 2017 Collection which is inspired by the legendary nightclub in Manhattan, Studio 54. It’s well known that we are talking about the world’s famous club so the colors you’re going to see are shimmery, vibrant and glittery. Take a closer look right after the jump.
Availability
U.S. Launch Date – August 2017 at Nordstrom
Japan Launch Date – 28 June 2017
Yves Saint Laurent Night 54 Fall 2017 Collection
YSL Night 54 Couture Variation Palette – Limited Edition – $95.00
A limited-edition palette presented in a case reminiscent of the disco ball that lit up the dance floor at Studio 54.
YSL Couture Eyeliner – $34.00
- Deep Black
- Blue
- Green
- Brown
- Burgundy
- Shimmery Nude
YSL Couture Hologram Powder
- #54 Lazer Violet (Shimmer)
Rouge Volupte Shine Lipstick – $37.00
- Nu Impulsif
- Turbulent Pink
YSL La Laque – $28.00
- Studio Silver – gray and purple shimmer
- Bronze Fever – warm bronze with silver shimmer
One Comment
Oh no, lip gloss and eye shadows in the one little palette? The shade selection looks pretty random and the model’s eye makeup looks really poor – sorry YSL you’ve lost me on this one.