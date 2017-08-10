Hello cuties!

Zoya Sophisticates Collection shows its new nail polishes for Fall 2017. There are 12 new nail colors with creamy and metallic finishes.

Availability

U.S. Launch Date – Now at Zoya.com | August 2017 at ULTA

Zoya Sophisticates Fall 2017 Collection

Zoya Nail Polish – $10.00

McKenna – refined pearl in a soft almond

Beth – soft, sandy, champagne metallic

Presley – smokey, mauve taupe cream

Joni – deep, dusty plum cream

Hera – a muted, red mauve cream

Padma – a deep, vermillion red cream

Yvonne – a rich, bordeaux red cream

Mona – a deep, burgandy plum cream

Elaine – a dark, umber brown cream

Hadley – a smokey, midnight blue cream

Tabitha – a refined pearl in a deep hunter green

Gal – a smokey, iridescent, peridot gold metallic

Sophisticates Complete 6 Pc Set A – $60.00

The Sophisticates Sampler A contains 1 (one) bottle of the following shades for a total of 6 (full sized 0.5oz) bottles: McKenna ZP904, Beth ZP905, Presely ZP906, Joni ZP907, Hera ZP908, Padma ZP909

Sophisticates Complete 6 Pc Set B – $60.00

The Sophisticates Sampler A contains 1 (one) bottle of the following shades for a total of 6 (full sized 0.5oz) bottles: Yvonne ZP910, Mona ZP911, Elaine ZP912, Hadley ZP913, Tabitha ZP914, Gal ZP91

Enjoy more photos…