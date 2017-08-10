Zoya Sophisticates Fall 2017 Collection

Zoya Sophisticates Collection shows its new nail polishes for Fall 2017. There are 12 new nail colors with creamy and metallic finishes.

Availability

U.S. Launch Date – Now at Zoya.com | August 2017 at ULTA

Zoya Sophisticates Fall 2017 Collection

Zoya Nail Polish – $10.00

  • McKenna – refined pearl in a soft almond
  • Beth – soft, sandy, champagne metallic
  • Presley – smokey, mauve taupe cream
  • Joni – deep, dusty plum cream
  • Hera – a muted, red mauve cream
  • Padma – a deep, vermillion red cream
  • Yvonne – a rich, bordeaux red cream
  • Mona – a deep, burgandy plum cream
  • Elaine – a dark, umber brown cream
  • Hadley – a smokey, midnight blue cream
  • Tabitha – a refined pearl in a deep hunter green
  • Gal – a smokey, iridescent, peridot gold metallic

Sophisticates Complete 6 Pc Set A – $60.00

The Sophisticates Sampler A contains 1 (one) bottle of the following shades for a total of 6 (full sized 0.5oz) bottles: McKenna ZP904, Beth ZP905, Presely ZP906, Joni ZP907, Hera ZP908, Padma ZP909

Sophisticates Complete 6 Pc Set B – $60.00

The Sophisticates Sampler A contains 1 (one) bottle of the following shades for a total of 6 (full sized 0.5oz) bottles: Yvonne ZP910, Mona ZP911, Elaine ZP912, Hadley ZP913, Tabitha ZP914, Gal ZP91

Enjoy more photos…

