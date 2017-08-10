Hello cuties!
Zoya Sophisticates Collection shows its new nail polishes for Fall 2017. There are 12 new nail colors with creamy and metallic finishes.
Availability
U.S. Launch Date – Now at Zoya.com | August 2017 at ULTA
Zoya Sophisticates Fall 2017 Collection
Zoya Nail Polish – $10.00
- McKenna – refined pearl in a soft almond
- Beth – soft, sandy, champagne metallic
- Presley – smokey, mauve taupe cream
- Joni – deep, dusty plum cream
- Hera – a muted, red mauve cream
- Padma – a deep, vermillion red cream
- Yvonne – a rich, bordeaux red cream
- Mona – a deep, burgandy plum cream
- Elaine – a dark, umber brown cream
- Hadley – a smokey, midnight blue cream
- Tabitha – a refined pearl in a deep hunter green
- Gal – a smokey, iridescent, peridot gold metallic
Sophisticates Complete 6 Pc Set A – $60.00
The Sophisticates Sampler A contains 1 (one) bottle of the following shades for a total of 6 (full sized 0.5oz) bottles: McKenna ZP904, Beth ZP905, Presely ZP906, Joni ZP907, Hera ZP908, Padma ZP909
Sophisticates Complete 6 Pc Set B – $60.00
The Sophisticates Sampler A contains 1 (one) bottle of the following shades for a total of 6 (full sized 0.5oz) bottles: Yvonne ZP910, Mona ZP911, Elaine ZP912, Hadley ZP913, Tabitha ZP914, Gal ZP91
Enjoy more photos…