Zoya Spring 2017 Charming Collection is inspired by the colors featured on the runways during the fashion week shows. The Charming Collection features ten new nail polishes with a cool tone and opaque color coverage. You can choose between the cream and micro-sparkle finish.
Availability
U.S. Launch Date – Now online @zoya.com
Zoya Spring 2017 Charming Collection
Zoya Charming Nail Polish – New – $10.00
- Jordan – soft blossom pink cream
- Abby – light lavender cream
- Tina – medium amethyst cream
- Millie – dewy violet micro-sparkle
- Lacey – light dewy green micro-sparkle
- Amira – soft dewy blue micro-sparkle
