Hello sweeties!

Zoya Spring 2017 Charming Collection is inspired by the colors featured on the runways during the fashion week shows. The Charming Collection features ten new nail polishes with a cool tone and opaque color coverage. You can choose between the cream and micro-sparkle finish.

Availability

U.S. Launch Date – Now online @zoya.com

Zoya Spring 2017 Charming Collection

Zoya Charming Nail Polish – New – $10.00

  • Jordan – soft blossom pink cream
  • Abby – light lavender cream
  • Tina – medium amethyst cream
  • Millie – dewy violet micro-sparkle
  • Lacey – light dewy green micro-sparkle
  • Amira – soft dewy blue micro-sparkle

Enjoy more photos…

