Zoya Spring 2017 Charming Collection is inspired by the colors featured on the runways during the fashion week shows. The Charming Collection features ten new nail polishes with a cool tone and opaque color coverage. You can choose between the cream and micro-sparkle finish.

Availability

U.S. Launch Date – Now online @zoya.com

Zoya Spring 2017 Charming Collection

Zoya Charming Nail Polish – New – $10.00

Jordan – soft blossom pink cream

– soft blossom pink cream Abby – light lavender cream

– light lavender cream Tina – medium amethyst cream

– medium amethyst cream Millie – dewy violet micro-sparkle

– dewy violet micro-sparkle Lacey – light dewy green micro-sparkle

– light dewy green micro-sparkle Amira – soft dewy blue micro-sparkle

