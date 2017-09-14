Hello beauties!

I’m so excited to finally be able to show you more of the new Artdeco Claudia Schiffer Collection. My order came in yesterday and I showed you on InstaStories what I got. This morning I did swatches, play a bit with the products so I can share with you some first impressions. To tell you the truth, I had a good feeling from this collection right from the start. I grew up looking up at models like Claudia Schiffer or Cindy Crawford, keeping an eye on their modelling careers. I always liked the natural beauty of Claudia and because I’m a natural blonde I kinda related with her image when I was a teenager.

When I heard about this collaboration and saw the first sneak peeks, I was really excited. As I was saying, I had a good feeling that this was going to be my kind of makeup collection. Seeing the light pink and golden packaging of the products, made me crave this collection even more. You have here all the information as I’m going to discuss only the products I purchased.

Availability

UK Launch Date – 5 September 2017 @claudiaschiffermakeup.com (Shipping Costs £5.95 | Free Shipping starts at £75.00 purchase)

Austria Launch Date – 5 September 2017 @claudiaschiffermakeup.com (Shipping Costs €5.95 | Free Shipping starts at €50.00 purchase)

Germany Launch Date – 5 September 2017 @claudiaschiffermakeup.com (Shipping Costs €4.95 | Free Shipping starts at €50.00 purchase)

International Launch Date – 5 September 2017 @claudiaschiffermakeup.com (Shipping Costs €6.95 | Free Shipping starts at €75.00 purchase) (Belgium, France, Finland, Greece, Italy, Luxemburg, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Ireland, Slovakia, Spain)

Artdeco Claudia Schiffer Makeup Collection Swatches & First Impressions

How can I not love a packaging in light pink and gold?! You know my passion for pink, but this collection really looks feminine and chic. The gold touches add a luxurious touch while the lipsticks really resembles D&G Lipstick’s packaging. Eyeshadow Quads, Blushers and Lipsticks have a magnetic closure.

The collection offers a variety of shades and products, for different skin colors and makeup tastes. I like the color selection, a few pinks, nudes and reds for lips and many more colors for the eyes.

I wish they’ve have made a pink Eyeshadow Quad but I got the one in Pretzel Shades with nude and brown colors. The rest of the products are mostly in pink shades as you can see, but I will have new products to show you soon. From what I tested this morning I can say I’m more than satisfied with my purchases. The color payoff for the eyeshadow is good, the lipsticks are pigmented and creamy. Oh wait! Did I miss telling you how intense the Lip Liner in Desire is? So, so pigmented and a beautiful pink-fuchsia shade. I actually applied it all over my lips this morning and I like how creamy the texture is and how easily glides across the lips.

Since there will be a while before I post the reviews (I’m going in vacation tomorrow) I wanted to show you more photos and swatches. I’ll be using all these products for a makeup look, later today so don’t miss out on my Instagram.

I like what they’ve done with the packaging, it looks great and they managed to keep the prices to a normal level. You have prices and all the details about each product in my previous post.

If you bought anything from this collection, please share your impressions in the comments bellow!

Enjoy more photos…