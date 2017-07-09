Chanel Fall Winter 2017 Travel Diary Collection

About the upcoming Chanel Travel Diary Fall Winter 2017 Collection we talked before when I showed you promo images. Set to be launched next month, the collection inspired by road trips features among other makeup items two new entries like the two Palette Essentielle and a range of six Styo Sourcils Waterproof Eyebrow Pencil shades.

Availability

U.S. Launch Date – August 2017

International Launch Date – September 2017

Chanel Fall Winter 2017 Travel Diary Collection

Chanel Palette Essentielle – New & Limited Edition

  • 150 Beige Clair
  • 170 Beige Intense

Signature de Chanel Eyeliner

  • 10 Noir – deep black

Stylo Sourcils Waterproof – New

A totally new range of eyebrow pencils in six natural-looking shades.

Chanel Les 4 Ombres

  • 286 City Lights (Limited Edition)
  • 288 Road Movie

Ombre Premiere Creme Mono Eyeshadow

  • 818 Urban – deep petrol blue
  • 820 Memory – bronze

Rouge Allure Ink / Liquid Matt Lipstick

  • 156 Lost
  • 158 Highway

Rouge Coco

  • 474 Daylight
  • 472 Experimental

Rouge Allure Velvet / Matte Lipstick

  • 364 First Light
  • 63 Nightfall

Le Vernis

  • 578 New Dawn
  • 576 Horizon Line

Enjoy more photos…

