Hello pretties!
About the upcoming Chanel Travel Diary Fall Winter 2017 Collection we talked before when I showed you promo images. Set to be launched next month, the collection inspired by road trips features among other makeup items two new entries like the two Palette Essentielle and a range of six Styo Sourcils Waterproof Eyebrow Pencil shades.
Availability
U.S. Launch Date – August 2017
International Launch Date – September 2017
Chanel Fall Winter 2017 Travel Diary Collection
Chanel Palette Essentielle – New & Limited Edition
- 150 Beige Clair
- 170 Beige Intense
Signature de Chanel Eyeliner
- 10 Noir – deep black
Stylo Sourcils Waterproof – New
A totally new range of eyebrow pencils in six natural-looking shades.
Chanel Les 4 Ombres
- 286 City Lights (Limited Edition)
- 288 Road Movie
Ombre Premiere Creme Mono Eyeshadow
- 818 Urban – deep petrol blue
- 820 Memory – bronze
Rouge Allure Ink / Liquid Matt Lipstick
- 156 Lost
- 158 Highway
Rouge Coco
- 474 Daylight
- 472 Experimental
Rouge Allure Velvet / Matte Lipstick
- 364 First Light
- 63 Nightfall
Le Vernis
- 578 New Dawn
- 576 Horizon Line
Enjoy more photos…
One Comment
Wow – these look gorgeous shades and I love the quads.