Hello pretties!
Are you interested in having a first look at Chanel Summer 2017 Cruise Collection? The inspiration from this collection is the nature’s landscapes in warm colors of nude, coral and peach with bronze and green accents. We find here the new Les Beiges Healthy Glow Powder 2017 edition from Chanel Summer 2017 Les Beiges Collection launching next month as well as some new products. These are just some preliminary information and I’ll be updating you in the upcoming weeks.
Availability
International Launch Date – TBA
Chanel Summer 2017 Cruise Collection
Chanel Les Beiges Bell Mine Powder – New & Limited Edition
- Light
- Medium Light
- Medium
- Medium Deep
- Deep
Rouge Coco Shine
- 527 Golden Sun
- 537 Golden Sand
Rouge Coco Stylo
- 207 Sepia
- 217 Panorama
- 227 Esquisse
Inimitable Waterproof Mascara
Long Lasting Eyeliner Waterproof
- 837 Horizon
- 847 Terra Rossa
Le Vernis
- 560 Coquillage
- 562 Coralium
- 564 Sea Whip
- 558 Sargasso
Enjoy more photos…
Source: beautybyj_blog