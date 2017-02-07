Chanel Summer 2017 Cruise Collection

Hello pretties!

Are you interested in having a first look at Chanel Summer 2017 Cruise Collection? The inspiration from this collection is the nature’s landscapes in warm colors of nude, coral and peach with bronze and green accents. We find here the new Les Beiges Healthy Glow Powder 2017 edition from Chanel Summer 2017 Les Beiges Collection launching next month as well as some new products. These are just some preliminary information and I’ll be updating you in the upcoming weeks.

Availability

International Launch Date – TBA

Chanel Summer 2017 Cruise Collection

Chanel Les Beiges Bell Mine Powder – New & Limited Edition

  • Light
  • Medium Light
  • Medium
  • Medium Deep
  • Deep

Rouge Coco Shine

  • 527 Golden Sun
  • 537 Golden Sand

Rouge Coco Stylo

  • 207 Sepia
  • 217 Panorama
  • 227 Esquisse

Inimitable Waterproof Mascara

Long Lasting Eyeliner Waterproof

  • 837 Horizon
  • 847 Terra Rossa

Le Vernis

  • 560 Coquillage
  • 562 Coralium
  • 564 Sea Whip
  • 558 Sargasso

Enjoy more photos…

Source: beautybyj_blog

