Hello pretties!

Are you interested in having a first look at Chanel Summer 2017 Cruise Collection? The inspiration from this collection is the nature’s landscapes in warm colors of nude, coral and peach with bronze and green accents. We find here the new Les Beiges Healthy Glow Powder 2017 edition from Chanel Summer 2017 Les Beiges Collection launching next month as well as some new products. These are just some preliminary information and I’ll be updating you in the upcoming weeks.

Availability

International Launch Date – TBA

Chanel Summer 2017 Cruise Collection

Chanel Les Beiges Bell Mine Powder – New & Limited Edition

Light

Medium Light

Medium

Medium Deep

Deep

Rouge Coco Shine

527 Golden Sun

537 Golden Sand

Rouge Coco Stylo

207 Sepia

217 Panorama

227 Esquisse

Inimitable Waterproof Mascara

Long Lasting Eyeliner Waterproof

837 Horizon

847 Terra Rossa

Le Vernis

560 Coquillage

562 Coralium

564 Sea Whip

558 Sargasso

Enjoy more photos…

Source: beautybyj_blog