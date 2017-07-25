Hello beauties!

I just spotted Clarins Graphik Fall 2017 Collection online so I hurried up on the blog to share the products with you. When you see the new shades you kinda wanna fast forward to Autumn. It feels like only yesterday I was blogging about Clarins Summer Bronze 2017 Collection and now I’m already looking at Clarins Fall 2017 Makeup Collection. I will let you enjoy the new items right after the break!

Availability

U.S. Launch Date – Now at Saks Fifth Avenue

International Launch Date – August 2017

Clarins Fall 2017 Makeup Collection

Eye impact! High-voltage colors that care for your eyes. Clarins’ luminous mineral eyeshadow quads glide on dry for a soft, natural look. Apply wet for an intense effect.Satin, matte and iridescent finishes line, contour and define in harmonious shades—with results that are smooth, crease-free and long-lasting. Easy on the eyes with soothing mineral and plantextracts.

06 Forest

09 Ivory – matte ivory shade

matte ivory shade 10 Midnight Blue – midnight blue with a hint of shimmer

The only words on your lips! Joli Rouge’s creamy, moisture-rich formula delivers intense color and a delicate satin sheen to lips with softening, pure plant extracts that treat skin beautifully. Soothing mango oil and organic marsh samphire leave lips satiny, comfortable, and perfectly nourished. Intense, non-bleed pigments stay fresh and colour-true for hours of flawless wear.

754 Deep Red – full-bodied, deep red

full-bodied, deep red 755 Litchi – soft pink tone

soft pink tone 756 Guava – coral pink heather

This flexible felt tip eyeliner pen gives you maximum control for a precise line. Rich, carbon black pigments creates a range of subtly to dramatic graphic looks! Long-wearing formula stays put. Transfer resistant.

09 Golden Pink

05 Rose Berry – soft pink tone

– soft pink tone 06 Red – bright red

