Hello beauties!
I just spotted Clarins Graphik Fall 2017 Collection online so I hurried up on the blog to share the products with you. When you see the new shades you kinda wanna fast forward to Autumn. It feels like only yesterday I was blogging about Clarins Summer Bronze 2017 Collection and now I’m already looking at Clarins Fall 2017 Makeup Collection. I will let you enjoy the new items right after the break!
Availability
U.S. Launch Date – Now at Saks Fifth Avenue
International Launch Date – August 2017
Clarins Fall 2017 Makeup Collection
Clarins 4-Colour Eyeshadow Palette – New – $43.00
Eye impact! High-voltage colors that care for your eyes. Clarins’ luminous mineral eyeshadow quads glide on dry for a soft, natural look. Apply wet for an intense effect.Satin, matte and iridescent finishes line, contour and define in harmonious shades—with results that are smooth, crease-free and long-lasting. Easy on the eyes with soothing mineral and plantextracts.
- 06 Forest
Ombre Matte Eyeshadow – $25.00
- 09 Ivory – matte ivory shade
- 10 Midnight Blue – midnight blue with a hint of shimmer
Joli Rouge Moisturizing & Long-Wearing Lipstick – $29.00
The only words on your lips! Joli Rouge’s creamy, moisture-rich formula delivers intense color and a delicate satin sheen to lips with softening, pure plant extracts that treat skin beautifully. Soothing mango oil and organic marsh samphire leave lips satiny, comfortable, and perfectly nourished. Intense, non-bleed pigments stay fresh and colour-true for hours of flawless wear.
- 754 Deep Red – full-bodied, deep red
- 755 Litchi – soft pink tone
- 756 Guava – coral pink heather
Graphik Ink Liner – $28.00
Blush Prodige – $32.00
- 09 Golden Pink
Lipliner Pencil – $25.00
- 05 Rose Berry – soft pink tone
- 06 Red – bright red
