Dior Chic Matte Rouge Dior Liquid Review, Swatches, Photos

After reviewing so many pink products I think is time for a nude lipstick. Today we have Dior Chic Matte Rouge Dior Liquid to talk about. This is a new shade released in the beginning of September. In the beginning of Fall, I always find myself chasing more natural colors than in the rest of the year. Since I recently bought Dior Rouge Dior Hypnotic Matte Couture Colour Lipstick (review) I was curious to try the new matte liquid formula as well.

Dior Chic Matte (221) Rouge Dior Liquid ($35.00 / £27.50 for 6 ml / 0.20 fl oz) is a medium rosy-beige with subtle warm undertones and a matte finish. It’s a warm nude that will complement any skin tone.

I was really curious to try out the new liquid matte formula of Dior. As you know I’m very picky when it comes to matte lipsticks so the formula and how they wear is really important to me.

It has a good color payoff with intense pigmentation and an opaque coverage. The color is chic, casual and very appropriate for day time wear. Is the kind of color that you can wear to work, business meetings, official meetings and or on a daily basis for a natural look. Chic Matte Rouge Dior Liquid will look great paired even with a more intense eye makeup, like a smoky eye.

The formula is creamy with a light consistency but not liquidy. It not like a fluid liquid lipstick as it leans more towards a creamy but light consistency. It applies well, delivering a true color in just one swipe, but it doesn’t apply evenly. I needed to apply a second layer of color to erase the lines that were showing in the beginning. It dries down to a matte finish but it does tend to emphasize lip lines.

In the beginning it feels comfortable to wear but after 2 or 3 hours the dryness sensation starts to settle in. I wouldn’t say it feels very dry and uncomfortable, but I do notice that it tends to suck up the moisture from my lips. If I keep the color on my lips only for 3 hours then I still have soft lips but after that and up to 5-6 six hours wear my lips really start to look dry. My lip lines are really emphasized at that point so I don’t really like the look.

The formula is quite long lasting, but not so much like the one with the metallic finish. I had a much better experience and long lasting color with Dior Spicy Metal Rouge Dior Liquid (review, swatches).

