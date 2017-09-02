Dior Diorskin Forever Undercover Concealer Review, Swatch, Photos

Hello ladies!

You saw on Instagram earlier this week that I went to check out the new Dior Fall 2017 releases. Dior Diorskin Forever Undercover Concealer was on my list so I wouldn’t want to miss it. There are 10 shades available but I’ve seen only eight of them, here in London. You have LIVE SWATCHES here if you want to have a better look. Or you can see my preview with more photos and swatches for Dior Diorskin Forever Perfect Mousse. The review for the mousse foundation will follow next.

As I said before, I was on the lookout for a new high end concealer for a while. I heard about the launch of Diorskin Forever Undercover (promo photos & info) since early summer and it really caught my interested. Unfortunately for me, Bobbi Brown Instant Full Coverage Concealer (review) launched first and after I bought it, I saw it wasn’t right for me.

Dior Diorskin Forever Undercover Concealer Review

Dior Diorskin Forever Undercover Concealer ($34.00 / £21.00 for 6 ml / 0.20 fl oz) in No.022 Cameo is the right shade for me. It’s a light beige with cool pink undertone. I could have actually go for No.021 Linen as well, but it had a warm yellow undertone. I’m a light skin tone so both of these colors are a match, it only depends on your skin undertone.

It is highly pigmented and covers skin imperfections quite well, but leaves a natural finish at the same time. It’s not full coverage like Bobbi Brown Instant Full Coverage Concealer is but the formula is much better. It has a light creamy formula that glides effortlessly across the skin.

I had no problems blending the shade as it was easily blendable and didn’t emphasize fine lines. I like the soft matte finish which is luminous at the same time. If you want a concealer with a light formula that will neutralize imperfections and has a waterproof formula this is the one.

It feels hydrating and comfortable on my skin so I have no problems wearing it all day. The coverage is good, but I wouldn’t say fully opaque. The formula has extreme density pigments that create camouflage with just one coat. I’m really happy with the coverage and finish that I get.

Makes all my skin imperfections disappear, even breakouts but it leaves a soft matte and luminous finish. Its cushiony doe-foot applicator allows for easy, precise and foolproof application. I just use my beauty blender, so simple.

