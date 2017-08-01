Hello beauties!

Time to see more of Estee Lauder Victoria Beckham Fall 2017 Collection than just those teasing promo images. Teaming up for the second time with Estee Lauder, Victoria launches a makeup collection, comprising of ten bestselling products complemented by eighteen new entries. #VBxEsteeLauder 2.0 makeup collection features five urban looks inspired by her favorite cities: Miami, London, New York, Los Angeles and Paris.

“My goal? That women throughout the world feel self-confident, beautiful and seductive through this make-up collection. The line is inspired by my favorite world cities and reflects my personal look at beauty. – Victoria Beckham

Availability

UK Launch Date – 1 September 2017 at victoriabeckham.com and 36 Dover Street, London | Sept 2017 @esteelauder.co.uk, Selfridges

U.S. Launch Date – October 2017 at Nordstrom, Sephora

Estee Lauder Victoria Beckham Fall 2017 Collection

Estee Lauder x Victoria Beckham Skin Perfecting Powder – New – £62.00



The new powder is available in one, universal shade that will minimize the appearance of your pores. It keeps your complexion shine-free for the entire day and make your makeup last longer.

Estee Lauder x Victoria Beckham Aura Gloss – New – £30.00



This multi-use new gloss creates glamorous highlights and can be used on the lips, cheeks and even on the bridge of your nose.

Honey – golden, pearl luster highlighter

Estee Lauder x Victoria Beckham Cheek Cream – New

Is a new cream blush with a light texture and a soft-focus finish. You can use it as a lip color as well for a healthy pop of color.

Blonde Mink

Estee Lauder x Victoria Beckham Eye Ink Mascara – New – £36.00



Eye Ink Mascara offers volume and a lifting effect for your eyelashes. The formula promises to stay put up to 15 hours. The brush has short-bristles that ensures an easy application, elongating your lashes. It’s even safe to be used on your eyelash extensions. How cool is this?

Blackest

Estee Lauder x Victoria Beckham Eye Palette – New

Blanc – glossy white

– glossy white Noir – Matte Black

– Matte Black Gris – matte gray

– matte gray Bordeaux – glossy deep red

Estee Lauder x Victoria Beckham Eye Matte Duo – New

Saphir / Orange Vif – navy blue and orange

– navy blue and orange Bleu Électrique / Nude – bright blue and soft caramel brown

– bright blue and soft caramel brown Noir / Vanilla – black and creamy yellow

Estee Lauder x Victoria Beckham Smudgy Matte Eyeliner – New

Graphite

Estee Lauder x Victoria Beckham Eye Ink Matte Eyeliner – New

Blackest – matte black

Estee Lauder x Victoria Beckham Eye Foils Eyeshadow – New

Burnt Anise – a deep, intense gray

– a deep, intense gray Blonde Gold – a light golden shade

Estee Lauder x Victoria Beckham Matte Lipstick – New

Victoria – cool nude

– cool nude Burnished Rose – light pink

– light pink Black Cassis – intense crimson

Estee Lauder x Victoria Beckham Lip Gloss – New

Fired Crystal – transparent gloss with iridescent mother of pearl

– transparent gloss with iridescent mother of pearl Desert Heat – warm, nude-colored shade

Estee Lauder x Victoria Beckham Miami Look features:



Bronzer in Java Sun

Highlighter in Modern Mercury

Cheek Creme in Blonde Mink

Eye Matte Duo in Bleu Electrique/Nude

Eye Kajal Duo in Saphir/Vanille

Matte Lipstick in Burnished Rose

Estee Lauder x Victoria Beckham London Look features:

Eye Palette

Eye Metals in Bitter Clove

Eye Ink in Black Myrrh

Smudgy Matte Eyeliner in Graphite

Eye Kajal Duo in Black Saffron/Vanille

Lip Pencil in Victoria

Matte Lipstick in Victoria

Estee Lauder x Victoria Beckham New York Look features:

Bronzer in Saffron Sun

Eye Matte Duo in Saphir/Orange Vif

Eye Kajal Duo in Black Saffron/Vanille

Lip Pencil in Victoria

Matte Lipstick in Victoria

Lip Gloss in Fired Crystal

Estee Lauder x Victoria Beckham Los Angeles Look features:

Bronzer in Saffron Sun

Highlighter in Modern Mercury

Aura Gloss in Honey

Eye Foil in Blonde Gold

Eye Metals in Bitter Clove

Eye Kajal Duo in Java/Vanille

Lip Gloss in Desert Heat

Estee Lauder x Victoria Beckham Paris Look features:

Eye Matte Duo in Noir/Vanille

Eye Metals in Blonde Gold

Eye Foil in Burnt Anise

Eye Ink Matte Eyeliner in Blackest

Eye Kajal Duo in Black Saffron/Vanille

Matte Lipstick in Black Cassis

Enjoy more photos…