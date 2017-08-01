Hello beauties!
Time to see more of Estee Lauder Victoria Beckham Fall 2017 Collection than just those teasing promo images. Teaming up for the second time with Estee Lauder, Victoria launches a makeup collection, comprising of ten bestselling products complemented by eighteen new entries. #VBxEsteeLauder 2.0 makeup collection features five urban looks inspired by her favorite cities: Miami, London, New York, Los Angeles and Paris.
“My goal? That women throughout the world feel self-confident, beautiful and seductive through this make-up collection. The line is inspired by my favorite world cities and reflects my personal look at beauty. – Victoria Beckham
Availability
UK Launch Date – 1 September 2017 at victoriabeckham.com and 36 Dover Street, London | Sept 2017 @esteelauder.co.uk, Selfridges
U.S. Launch Date – October 2017 at Nordstrom, Sephora
Estee Lauder Victoria Beckham Fall 2017 Collection
Estee Lauder x Victoria Beckham Skin Perfecting Powder – New – £62.00
The new powder is available in one, universal shade that will minimize the appearance of your pores. It keeps your complexion shine-free for the entire day and make your makeup last longer.
Estee Lauder x Victoria Beckham Aura Gloss – New – £30.00
This multi-use new gloss creates glamorous highlights and can be used on the lips, cheeks and even on the bridge of your nose.
- Honey – golden, pearl luster highlighter
Estee Lauder x Victoria Beckham Cheek Cream – New
Is a new cream blush with a light texture and a soft-focus finish. You can use it as a lip color as well for a healthy pop of color.
- Blonde Mink
Estee Lauder x Victoria Beckham Eye Ink Mascara – New – £36.00
Eye Ink Mascara offers volume and a lifting effect for your eyelashes. The formula promises to stay put up to 15 hours. The brush has short-bristles that ensures an easy application, elongating your lashes. It’s even safe to be used on your eyelash extensions. How cool is this?
- Blackest
Estee Lauder x Victoria Beckham Eye Palette – New
- Blanc – glossy white
- Noir – Matte Black
- Gris – matte gray
- Bordeaux – glossy deep red
Estee Lauder x Victoria Beckham Eye Matte Duo – New
- Saphir / Orange Vif – navy blue and orange
- Bleu Électrique / Nude – bright blue and soft caramel brown
- Noir / Vanilla – black and creamy yellow
Estee Lauder x Victoria Beckham Smudgy Matte Eyeliner – New
- Graphite
Estee Lauder x Victoria Beckham Eye Ink Matte Eyeliner – New
- Blackest – matte black
Estee Lauder x Victoria Beckham Eye Foils Eyeshadow – New
- Burnt Anise – a deep, intense gray
- Blonde Gold – a light golden shade
Estee Lauder x Victoria Beckham Matte Lipstick – New
- Victoria – cool nude
- Burnished Rose – light pink
- Black Cassis – intense crimson
Estee Lauder x Victoria Beckham Lip Gloss – New
- Fired Crystal – transparent gloss with iridescent mother of pearl
- Desert Heat – warm, nude-colored shade
Estee Lauder x Victoria Beckham Miami Look features:
- Bronzer in Java Sun
- Highlighter in Modern Mercury
- Cheek Creme in Blonde Mink
- Eye Matte Duo in Bleu Electrique/Nude
- Eye Kajal Duo in Saphir/Vanille
- Matte Lipstick in Burnished Rose
Estee Lauder x Victoria Beckham London Look features:
- Eye Palette
- Eye Metals in Bitter Clove
- Eye Ink in Black Myrrh
- Smudgy Matte Eyeliner in Graphite
- Eye Kajal Duo in Black Saffron/Vanille
- Lip Pencil in Victoria
- Matte Lipstick in Victoria
Estee Lauder x Victoria Beckham New York Look features:
- Bronzer in Saffron Sun
- Eye Matte Duo in Saphir/Orange Vif
- Eye Kajal Duo in Black Saffron/Vanille
- Lip Pencil in Victoria
- Matte Lipstick in Victoria
- Lip Gloss in Fired Crystal
Estee Lauder x Victoria Beckham Los Angeles Look features:
- Bronzer in Saffron Sun
- Highlighter in Modern Mercury
- Aura Gloss in Honey
- Eye Foil in Blonde Gold
- Eye Metals in Bitter Clove
- Eye Kajal Duo in Java/Vanille
- Lip Gloss in Desert Heat
Estee Lauder x Victoria Beckham Paris Look features:
- Eye Matte Duo in Noir/Vanille
- Eye Metals in Blonde Gold
- Eye Foil in Burnt Anise
- Eye Ink Matte Eyeliner in Blackest
- Eye Kajal Duo in Black Saffron/Vanille
- Matte Lipstick in Black Cassis
Enjoy more photos…
