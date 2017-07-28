Hello pretties!

I’m holding my breath while looking at Estee Lauder Victoria Beckham Fall 2017 Makeup Collection photos. This is definitely a collection worth waiting and saving for. I can’t help sharing these promo photos with you. I’m so excited about this upcoming Estee Lauder Victoria Beckham makeup launch! How about you? Do you see anything that you like?

Availability

UK Launch Date – 1 September 2017 at victoriabeckham.com and 36 Dover Street, London

Estee Lauder Victoria Beckham Fall 2017 Makeup Collection

My second makeup collection with Estee Lauder is coming soon. The range includes new products and exclusive, signature pieces – I can’t wait to share it with you! Stay tuned for updates! – Victoria Beckham

As you know the first collaboration between Estee Lauder and Victoria Beckham was in 2016. They decided to make an update for spring 2017 and feature some of the best-selling products. The collection was sold out so fast, so this time you’d better have that wishlist ready in time. Which one do you like best? 🙂

What do you think of the new Estee Lauder x Victoria Beckham 2017 Eyeshadow Palette? I have my eyes on that gorgeous highlighter and I also want the lipsticks. 🙂

Enjoy more photos…