Giorgio Armani Summer 2017 Sunrise Palette Swatches

Hello pretties!

I know how much buzz my post of Giorgio Armani Sunrise Palette (promo photos) for summer 2017 created on Instagram and that’s why I decided to blog a little about it before my detailed review (later this week). If you are one of my followers I bet you’ve already seen my Instagram video with live swatches and all the sneak peek photos I posted even since I got this pretty baby. I wish I would have taken proper photos before I dipped my fingers into this palette, but honestly once I arrived home and opened I just could resist the temptation. Many of you asked for swatches, since the palette wasn’t released in other countries yet so here’s just a rough presentation of this palette.

Availability

Romania Launch Date – Now Exclusively at Douglas Baneasa

U.S. Launch Date – March 2017 at Nordstrom

International Launch Date – March 2017 at Armani counters

Everything happened last week, on a late afternoon when I was shopping at Douglas Baneasa for products from a different brand. Since this store is the only one selling Armani makeup, I always stop by the counter and check out the latest releases. Asking about the new Armani products, the Beauty Adviser was so nice to show me the limited edition Giorgio Armani Sunrise Palette. This is a very limited edition item, part of their summer 2017 makeup collection and unfortunately they didn’t have a tester so the palette could be exposed on the counter.

I was lucky to have asked as I was shown the palette so I instantly knew I had to buy it. It was one of those rare cases when a product arrives in Romania way earlier than it does in the U.S. or UK and I honestly don’t know how this happened but was extremely happy.

They had the palettes available exclusively in the store and not online and I was told they got only 9 pieces so after I bought mine, they were left with two. I’m thinking this is pretty impressive, considering they don’t have a tester palette so you can swatch the shades and play with the texture so you were only shopping it if you feel love at first sight. I’ve always been impressed with Armani makeup, I own a couple myself and it was a pretty easy purchase choice for me.

Giorgio Armani Sunrise Bronzing & Highlighting Face Palette (9 g / 0.31 oz) retails here for 284.00 Lei which is definitely much cheaper than the €85.00 price I heard it will be in Europe. You will get three shades, practically two bronzing shades and one highlighter and they are all covered by a thin veil of glitter. It’s more like a golden overspray….and I will show you more detailed swatches in my upcoming review. The first time I swatched the palette it was more glitter to the colors while the second time everything was more toned-down, with a more satin and pearly finish, definitely wearable for light skins as well. I’m a light skin tone as you know it by now and this palette really complements my skin, but I do admit I’m more keen on using the highlighter and the light bronzing shade.

Enjoy more photos…