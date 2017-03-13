Givenchy Gypsophila Les Saisons Summer 2017 Collection

Hello beauties!

This time I’m back with more photos and all the info you need for Givenchy Summer 2017 Gypsophila Les Saisons Collection that I showed you a sneak peek, last month. I bet you’ve already seen photos of the gorgeous Poudre Bonne Mine Healthy Glow Powder (such a long name, I know 🙂 ) by now and this one is definitely the star product of this collection and in my humble opinion, the only one getting worth buying. The collection is entirely dedicated to the decorative Gypsophila flower which is mostly use in flower arrangements such as bouquets. Actually Turkey has a particularly high diversion of Gypsophila flowers with a about 35 endemic species.

Availability

UK Launch Date – Now at Escentual.com

International Launch Date – April 2017 at Sephora

Givenchy Summer 2017 Gypsophila Les Saisons Collection

Poudre Bonne Mine Healthy Glow Powder Floral Impression – Limited Edition – £44.00

02 Douce Saison

Enhance skin with the sun kissed splendour of the Givenchy Les Saisons Healthy Glow Powder, a limited edition bonne mine powder that gives the complexion a beautiful glow.

A showstopping collector’s piece, the Floral Edition Les Saisons Healthy Glow Powder in 02 Douce Saison features Givenchy’s iconic Gypsophila pattern, which pays tribute to the strength and simplicity of delicate baby’s breath flowers. Its oversized pan and large panoramic mirror makes it the perfect companion for the entire summer season.

The unique formulation of the Givenchy Les Saisons Healthy Glow Powder is crafted from a liquid gel, which evaporates when baked to leave only pigment behind. This ensures long-lasting, natural-looking and flattering colour with every use, while added polymers and squalene keep skin feeling soft and moisturised.

Noir Couture Volume Waterproof Mascara – Limited Edition – £25.50

02 Blue Gypsophila

Instantly lengthen, volumise and curl your lashes with Givenchy Noir Couture Volume Waterproof mascara. The ultimate accessory for larger than life lashes, Noir Couture Volume Waterproof will enhance and extend your lashes with its innovative three-ball brush. Its waterproof formula resists heat, sweat and splashes to ensure a perfect result every time. The ideal hue for those who want to enhance the beauty of their lashes, Givenchy Blue Gypsophilia is striking shade of electric blue will make sure that all eyes are on you.

Encre A Cils Mascara Top Coat – Limited Edition – £21.00

03 Green Gypsophila

The perfect fit for those who like to play with colour, Givenchy Encre a Cils allows you to experiment with the texture and intensity of your lashes. Its easy-to-use formula ensures you can build your desired look with ease, ranging from a subtle flash of green-blue through to a full fringe of aquamarine lashes.

The metallic aquamarine of GIvenchy Green Gypsophila is as multifaceted as the ocean, glimmering with green and blue tones that beautifully enhance the eyes.

Le Rouge – Limited Edition – £28.00

322 Coral Gypsophila – orange-coral

Le Rouge-a-Porter – Limited Edition – £28.00

305 Red Gypsophila – strawberry

Enjoy more photos…