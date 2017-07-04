Lancome Dual Finish Highlighter Swatches

Hello sweeties!

Lancome presents the new Dual Finish Highlighter which is a dual-effect powder highlighter enhanced with light-reflecting pearls for a smooth, buildable glow. I surely did noticed Lancome came out with a lot of new products this year, especially if you count the newly released Lancome Monsieur Big Collection (info, photos) which just hit counters.

Availability

U.S. Launch Date – beginning July 2017 at Nordstrom, Bergdorf Goodman

This ultra-creamy powder highlighter melts into the skin for a brilliant highlight that doesn’t cake. Its wet-dry technology allows for customized highlight and the ultimate versatility. Use it dry for a subtle glow, or apply damp for a more intense result. The formula is infused with light-enhancing pearls to achieve that beautiful pearly glow, plus vitamin E and triglycerides for a nondrying formula that wears comfortable all day long. The lightweight texture applies smoothly and evenly for a second-skin feel, whether you’re using a brush, sponge or your fingers.

01 Shimmering Buff

02 Luminous Gold

03 Radiant Rose Gold

04 Dazzling Bronze

06 Sparkling Peche

SHOP THIS POST

Turn on your JavaScript to view content

Enjoy more photos…