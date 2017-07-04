Lancome Dual Finish Highlighter Swatches

Hello sweeties!
Lancome presents the new Dual Finish Highlighter which is a dual-effect powder highlighter enhanced with light-reflecting pearls for a smooth, buildable glow. I surely did noticed Lancome came out with a lot of new products this year, especially if you count the newly released Lancome Monsieur Big Collection (info, photos) which just hit counters.
Availability
U.S. Launch Date – beginning July 2017 at Nordstrom, Bergdorf Goodman
Lancome Dual Finish Highlighter – New – $39.50
This ultra-creamy powder highlighter melts into the skin for a brilliant highlight that doesn’t cake. Its wet-dry technology allows for customized highlight and the ultimate versatility. Use it dry for a subtle glow, or apply damp for a more intense result. The formula is infused with light-enhancing pearls to achieve that beautiful pearly glow, plus vitamin E and triglycerides for a nondrying formula that wears comfortable all day long. The lightweight texture applies smoothly and evenly for a second-skin feel, whether you’re using a brush, sponge or your fingers.
- 01 Shimmering Buff
- 02 Luminous Gold
- 03 Radiant Rose Gold
- 04 Dazzling Bronze
- 06 Sparkling Peche
