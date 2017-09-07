MAC Studio Conceal and Correct Palettes Fall 2017

Hello pretties!

I have for you more MAC Cosmetics news today! MAC Studio Conceal & Correct Palettes just launched along with the new Studio Fix Fluid Skin Balancing Complex SPF 15 I was telling you about last week. Well the new MAC Studio Fix Fall 2017 Collection features more than these products, but today is about the new conceal and correct palettes. They come in four variations to match any skin color. Each professional palette contains four concealers and two corrector shades made for eight-hour wear.

Availability

U.S. Launch Date – Now at Nordstrom, MAC Cosmetics

International Launch Date – September 2017 at MAC Locations

MAC Studio Conceal and Correct Palette – $35.00 / €41.00

Enriched with antioxidants and suited for all skin types, the colors can be used individually or combined to match any skin tone. The emollient-based formula delivers medium-to-full buildable coverage in a natural finish. Helps to correct skin tone and conceal dark circles, blemishes, moles, tattoos and birthmarks.

Shades:

Light – NC15, NW10, NC20, NW20, Pale Yellow, Pale Pink

Medium – NC30, NW25, NC35, NW35, Mid Yellow, Mid Peach

Medium Deep – NC40, NW40, NC42, NW43, Rich Yellow, Burnt Coral

Dark – NC45, NW45, NC50, NW55, Ochre, Pure Orange

