Hello pretties!
After just hitting the market with 28 new color shades of ColourRocker lipstick, MAC Cosmetics is ready to commit again to a new lipstick range and this time is Metallic Lips. This time the colors are infused with sparkle and pearl the effect is a metallic-matte which I’m absolutely eager to see how it will perform on my lips. Matte lipsticks were becoming to look a bit too dull in my opinion so I’m quite happy that MAC has really infused a bit of magic into these new shades with a twist of sparkle. Let’s check them out right after the jump!
Availability
U.S. Launch Date – 23 March to 4 May 2017 at MAC Locations.
MAC Summer 2017 Metallic Lips Collection
MAC Lipstick – New Shades – $17.00
- Act So Cool – deepened brown with gold metal pearl
- Anything Once – blackened blue with multicoloured pearl
- Cold Front – a frosted periwinkle blue
- Devotional – a metallic purplish brown
- Digging For Gold – a light brown with gold glitter
- Disobedient – a deep burgundy red wine
- Foiled Rose – a brightened blueish pink
- Hades Fire – a cool red burgundy
- In Lust – a light warm neutral
- Jupiter – a bronzed neutral
- Metal Head – a blackened purple with multicolored pearl
- Modern Midas – a muted gold with pink and green duo pearl
- Nightly Ritual – a blackened navy
- Pale Rosé – a cool, muted neutral pink
- Pearly One – a confettied white frost
- Royal Hour – a deep royal purple with blue pearl
- Silver Spoon – a multidimensional silver
- Zerocool – a metallized emerald green
Enjoy more photos…