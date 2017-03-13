MAC Summer 2017 Metallic Lips Collection

Hello pretties!

After just hitting the market with 28 new color shades of ColourRocker lipstick, MAC Cosmetics is ready to commit again to a new lipstick range and this time is Metallic Lips. This time the colors are infused with sparkle and pearl the effect is a metallic-matte which I’m absolutely eager to see how it will perform on my lips. Matte lipsticks were becoming to look a bit too dull in my opinion so I’m quite happy that MAC has really infused a bit of magic into these new shades with a twist of sparkle. Let’s check them out right after the jump!

Availability

U.S. Launch Date – 23 March to 4 May 2017 at MAC Locations.

MAC Summer 2017 Metallic Lips Collection

MAC Lipstick – New Shades – $17.00

  • Act So Cool – deepened brown with gold metal pearl
  • Anything Once – blackened blue with multicoloured pearl
  • Cold Front – a frosted periwinkle blue
  • Devotional – a metallic purplish brown
  • Digging For Gold – a light brown with gold glitter
  • Disobedient – a deep burgundy red wine
  • Foiled Rose – a brightened blueish pink
  • Hades Fire – a cool red burgundy
  • In Lust – a light warm neutral
  • Jupiter – a bronzed neutral
  • Metal Head – a blackened purple with multicolored pearl
  • Modern Midas – a muted gold with pink and green duo pearl
  • Nightly Ritual – a blackened navy
  • Pale Rosé – a cool, muted neutral pink
  • Pearly One – a confettied white frost
  • Royal Hour – a deep royal purple with blue pearl
  • Silver Spoon – a multidimensional silver
  • Zerocool – a metallized emerald green

Enjoy more photos…

