Hello pretties!

After just hitting the market with 28 new color shades of ColourRocker lipstick, MAC Cosmetics is ready to commit again to a new lipstick range and this time is Metallic Lips. This time the colors are infused with sparkle and pearl the effect is a metallic-matte which I’m absolutely eager to see how it will perform on my lips. Matte lipsticks were becoming to look a bit too dull in my opinion so I’m quite happy that MAC has really infused a bit of magic into these new shades with a twist of sparkle. Let’s check them out right after the jump!

Availability

U.S. Launch Date – 23 March to 4 May 2017 at MAC Locations.

MAC Summer 2017 Metallic Lips Collection

MAC Lipstick – New Shades – $17.00

Act So Cool – deepened brown with gold metal pearl

– deepened brown with gold metal pearl Anything Once – blackened blue with multicoloured pearl

– blackened blue with multicoloured pearl Cold Front – a frosted periwinkle blue

– a frosted periwinkle blue Devotional – a metallic purplish brown

– a metallic purplish brown Digging For Gold – a light brown with gold glitter

– a light brown with gold glitter Disobedient – a deep burgundy red wine

– a deep burgundy red wine Foiled Rose – a brightened blueish pink

– a brightened blueish pink Hades Fire – a cool red burgundy

– a cool red burgundy In Lust – a light warm neutral

– a light warm neutral Jupiter – a bronzed neutral

– a bronzed neutral Metal Head – a blackened purple with multicolored pearl

– a blackened purple with multicolored pearl Modern Midas – a muted gold with pink and green duo pearl

– a muted gold with pink and green duo pearl Nightly Ritual – a blackened navy

– a blackened navy Pale Rosé – a cool, muted neutral pink

– a cool, muted neutral pink Pearly One – a confettied white frost

– a confettied white frost Royal Hour – a deep royal purple with blue pearl

– a deep royal purple with blue pearl Silver Spoon – a multidimensional silver

– a multidimensional silver Zerocool – a metallized emerald green

Enjoy more photos…