MAC Summer 2017 Next to Nothing Collection (All Details)

Hello pretties!
I’m bringing new details for MAC Summer 2017 Next to Nothing range of foundations and powders that is going to be released in a couple of weeks! I have close-up photos for you this time!
Sexy, sheer, balmy perfection. Moisturizing Face Colour. Lightweight, creamy Powder. It’s all about the glow.
Want an Instagram-ready glow? Next to Nothing offers it with the newest innovations in brilliant, barely-there makeup. The Face Colour’s nourishing ingredients and opalescent microspheres bring out skin’s luminosity, while Pressed Powder offers a creamy, transformative lightweight formula for smooth, long-lasting, high comfort wear. Micro-light boosters guarantee the look of radiant skin—no filters needed!
Availability
U.S. Launch Date – April 2017 at MAC Locations
International Launch Date – 1 April 2017 at MAC counters and online shops
MAC Spring Summer 2017 Next To Nothing Collection
MAC Next To Nothing Face Colour – New – $35.00 / €33.00
It’s a new liquid face color with a light texture that creates an intangible opaque coating. It’s a hybrid product, that combines more than one characteristic, has hydrating properties, works as a primer and foundation as well, ensuring a flawless look.
- Light – pale ivory
- Light Plus – light beige
- Medium – warm beige
- Medium Plus – light beige tan
- Medium Dark – caramel beige
- Medium Deep – golden tan
- Dark – caramel
- Dark Plus – neutral beige tan
- Dark Deep – rich golden bronze
MAC Next To Nothing Pressed Powder – New – $30.00 / €28.00
- Light – pale ivory
- Light Plus – light beige
- Medium – warm beige
- Medium Plus – light beige tan
- Medium Dark – caramel beige
- Medium Deep – golden tan
- Dark – caramel
- Dark Plus – neutral beige tan
- Dark Deep – rich golden bronze
Brushes
- 141 Synthetic Face Fan Brush / Verkoopprijs – €34.00
- 140 Synthetic Full Fan Brush / Verkoopprijs – €48.00
Enjoy more photos…