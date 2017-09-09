Hello beauties!
Are you ready for Marc Jacobs Holiday 2017 Collection? Well you’d better be because the products have already dropped online. I think it all started with the release of Marc Jacobs On the Prowl Full Face Collection. There’s a new Eye-Conic Palette with zebra-print that I bet you are going to like. How about we talk more about this collection and the sets, right after the break?
Availability
U.S. Launch Date – Now at Sephora for VIB Rouge, MarcJacobsBeauty
Marc Jacobs Holiday 2017 Collection
The Wild One Eye-Conic Eyeshadow Palette – Limited Edition – $99.00
A limited edition palette of 20 plush eyeshadows in luxurious finishes delivers endless looks for day or night. Get dressed with beauty and style your eyes for every possible occasion with this versatile 20-pan eyeshadow palette. An extension of the popular Eye-Conic collection, this holiday palette features new, updated eyeshadow formulas with advanced pigments that allow true, instant color payoff and long-lasting performance. You’ll go wild for 18 completely new shades and four fashion finishes like sequin and lame. The oversized shiny, zebra-print palette is organized into 5 eye collections for you to express your beauty with high style.
Velvet Noir Mascara – Limited Edition – $26.00
An ultra-volumizing mascara that delivers instant dimension for epic lashes. This holiday, the same bestselling formula is available in a super-limited zebra-print case. Experience ultimate volume and the look of thick, false lashes with Velvet Noir Major Volume Mascara. The lash-maximizing, curvy brush places the most volume at the hard-to-reach center lash line, and the defining tip styles lashes for major drama. The super-concentrated black pigment delivers the greatest visual impact, and the Flash Volume Complex™ creates instant, smudge-proof length and volume in three strokes or less. Velvet Noir gives you the thickest lashes in one sweep.
The Night Owl – Limited Edition – $32.00
A limited edition set of bestselling volumizing mascara and travel-sizes of gel eyeliner and liquid liner and in a festive holiday cracker. Celebrate iconic style this holiday season with this 3-piece eye set in the blackest black shades. The festive cracker box is perfect to gift yourself or others. Velvet Noir Major Volume Mascara gives you the look of false lashes with 1800 percent more volume in just three strokes. Petite Highliner Gel Eye Crayon delivers intense color and 12-hour waterproof wear. Petite Magic Marc’er Precision Pen Waterproof Liquid Eyeliner draws the finest lines and achieves perfect definition.
Lipstick Jungle 13-Piece Le Marc Lip Crème Collection – Limited Edition – $250.00 ($420.00 Value)
A new set of the most coveted shades of Le Marc Lip Crème, plus two new exclusive shades.
Surrender to decadence with Marc’s revolutionary 10-hour longwear lipstick that covers your lips in buttery, creamy, vibrant pigment in one indulgent swipe. Experience unprecedented payoff from concentrated color-boost pigments that are triple-milled and steeped in hydrating ingredients, for the ultimate long-lasting color and moisture. Thirteen rich shades of Le Marc come in a sparkling leopard-print clutch, zipped with a swinging tassel. Be among the first to experience two new exclusive shades: With Love, a vibrant pink pop, and Oh-coustic!, a hot chili red.
Snake Charmer 5 Piece Petite Enamored Hi-Shine Gloss Lip Lacquer Collection – LE – $39.00
A limited edition lip gloss collection with 5 bestselling shades of Enamored Hi-Shine Gloss Lip Lacquer, including an extra-covetable, limited edition shifting shade.
Shades:
- Ch-ch-changes (plum with blue & green shimmer)
- Sugar Sugar (champagne gold shimmer)
- Skin Deep (opaque taupe-mauve)
- Raspberry Beret (raspberry plum)
- Boys Don’t Cry (opaque grape purple)
Enjoy more photos…
One Comment
Oooh – that lipgloss set looks especially tempting. ‘Sugar Sugar’ is a staple in my makeup bag, too!