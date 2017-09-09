Marc Jacobs Holiday 2017 Collection

A limited edition set of bestselling volumizing mascara and travel-sizes of gel eyeliner and liquid liner and in a festive holiday cracker. Celebrate iconic style this holiday season with this 3-piece eye set in the blackest black shades. The festive cracker box is perfect to gift yourself or others. Velvet Noir Major Volume Mascara gives you the look of false lashes with 1800 percent more volume in just three strokes. Petite Highliner Gel Eye Crayon delivers intense color and 12-hour waterproof wear. Petite Magic Marc’er Precision Pen Waterproof Liquid Eyeliner draws the finest lines and achieves perfect definition.

A new set of the most coveted shades of Le Marc Lip Crème, plus two new exclusive shades.

Surrender to decadence with Marc’s revolutionary 10-hour longwear lipstick that covers your lips in buttery, creamy, vibrant pigment in one indulgent swipe. Experience unprecedented payoff from concentrated color-boost pigments that are triple-milled and steeped in hydrating ingredients, for the ultimate long-lasting color and moisture. Thirteen rich shades of Le Marc come in a sparkling leopard-print clutch, zipped with a swinging tassel. Be among the first to experience two new exclusive shades: With Love, a vibrant pink pop, and Oh-coustic!, a hot chili red.