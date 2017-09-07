Hello ladies!

Another new and limited edition set just launched from Marc Jacobs Beauty. Marc Jacobs On The Prowl Full Face Collection features five bestselling products for you to enjoy. Don’t forget also about Marc Jacobs Velvet Crew that launched a bit earlier.

Availability

U.S. Launch Date – Now at Neiman Marcus, Bergdorf Goodman

Marc Jacobs On The Prowl Full Face Collection – $135.00

A limited edition 5-piece collection of bestselling longwear lipstick, volumizing mascara, waterproof gel eyeliners and a 7-pan eyeshadow palette. This collection of bestselling eye and lip favorites help achieve the iconic Marc look—bold eyes with sultry nude lips.

Includes:

Eye-Conic Multi-Finish Eye Palette in Glambition

Highliner Gel Eye Crayon in Ro(cocoa)

Highliner Gel Eye Crayon in Blacquer

Velvet Noir Major Volume Mascara

Le Marc Lip Creme in Slow Burn

