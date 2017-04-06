Hello sweeties!

I can hardly believe that over six months have passed since I first introduced you to OPI Summer 2017 California Dreaming Collection (+ photos of infinite shine polish). Back then summer just ended so I wasn’t so eager to meet the new shades, like I am today. I’m definitely looking forward to this collection since it features a lot of pink shades, which are my favorite, so I can’t wait to try a couple of the new shades.

This summer take, a west coast trip with the California Dreaming collection by OPI.

OPI invites salon professionals and consumers to experience its beloved home state, featuring a palette of fun, sexy shades ideal for your next great adventure. Travel with OPI for a day at the beach or a quick surf session, to a hike in the mountains or wine-tasting in Napa. Take a road trip with OPI!

Availability

International Launch Date – May 2016

OPI California Dreaming Summer 2017 Collection

OPI Nail Lacquer and Infinite Shine – Limited Edition

D34 This is Not Whine Country

D35 GPS I Love You

D36 Malibu Pier Pressure

D37 To the Mouse House We Go!

D38 Me, Myselfie & I

D39 Santa Monica Beach Peach

D40 Time For a Napa

D41 Excuse Me, Big Sur!

D42 Barking Up the Wrong Sequoia

D43 Feeling Frisco

D44 Sweet Carmel Sunday

D45 Don’t Take Yosemite For Granite

Enjoy more photos…