Hello sweeties!
I can hardly believe that over six months have passed since I first introduced you to OPI Summer 2017 California Dreaming Collection (+ photos of infinite shine polish). Back then summer just ended so I wasn’t so eager to meet the new shades, like I am today. I’m definitely looking forward to this collection since it features a lot of pink shades, which are my favorite, so I can’t wait to try a couple of the new shades.
This summer take, a west coast trip with the California Dreaming collection by OPI.
OPI invites salon professionals and consumers to experience its beloved home state, featuring a palette of fun, sexy shades ideal for your next great adventure. Travel with OPI for a day at the beach or a quick surf session, to a hike in the mountains or wine-tasting in Napa. Take a road trip with OPI!
Availability
International Launch Date – May 2016
OPI California Dreaming Summer 2017 Collection
OPI Nail Lacquer and Infinite Shine – Limited Edition
- D34 This is Not Whine Country
- D35 GPS I Love You
- D36 Malibu Pier Pressure
- D37 To the Mouse House We Go!
- D38 Me, Myselfie & I
- D39 Santa Monica Beach Peach
- D40 Time For a Napa
- D41 Excuse Me, Big Sur!
- D42 Barking Up the Wrong Sequoia
- D43 Feeling Frisco
- D44 Sweet Carmel Sunday
- D45 Don’t Take Yosemite For Granite
