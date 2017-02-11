Hello babes!

Apart from its Spring 2017 Play Date Collection (info, photos), Shu Uemura launched new products at the beginning of this month in Asia. I’m talking about the new range of lipsticks, Rouge Unlimited Supreme Matte with a comfort matte sensation, the kind of colors that you can dare to wear everyday, along with Lasting Soft Gel Pencil.

Availability

Japan Launch Date – 1 February 2017

U.S. Launch Date – Now @shuuemura-usa.com

Shu Uemura Spring 2017 Rouge Unlimited Supreme Matte, Lasting Soft Gel Pencil

The new super-matte lipstick is the perfect combination of extreme matte and ultimate comfort with moisturizing ingredients to deliver the smoothest matte finish with all-day comfort. The unique creamy texture is available in 15 wearable shades perfect for many occasions! In Asia the range is available in 24 shades.

WN 227

WN 245

WN 266

WN 285

RD 156

RD 144 Work-Aka-Holic

RD 187

CR 334

PK 354 Ocha Pink

OR 530

OR 550 Yo-Yogi Orange

CR 345

CR344 Cat Sweet Coral

BG 934

BG 943

PK 375 Pony’s Choice (Asia Exclusive)

Lasting Soft Gel Pencil – New Shades

Shu Uemura introduces four new black shades:

Navy

Green

Purple

Nearly Black

The liner’s pen tip is 1.5 mm, ultra fine and precise tip for a smooth drawing comfort.

Enjoy more photos…