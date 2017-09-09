Hello beauties!

YSL Dazzling Lights Holiday 2017 Collection is launching soon. The story is just about the same, even the shades are similar with previous YSL Holiday editions but the packaging is definitely new. First they launched YSL Dazzling Lights Lipsticks and now we are waiting on the other products.

Get ready to celebrate – Inspiring colour codes to set the world on fire: a fusion of platinum, golden rose, effervescent red, and multiple colour-infused sparkles; the collection draws upon the shades of fireworks.

Availability

U.S. Launch Date – Now at Nordstrom, Saks Fifth Avenue for YSL Dazzling Lipstick | End September 2017 for the entire collection

Canada Launch Date – Now at @yslbeauty.ca for Lipsticks and Palette

YSL Dazzling Lights Holiday 2017 Collection

This limited edition has a specially design holiday pack; with the Cassandra on a sparkling fireworks background. Inside, the face, eye and lip shades have been chosen to have both a wearable and sophisticated day look. A multi-use palette to proudly pull out of purses and put on display, the Holiday Look 2017 Collector Palette is as distinctive as it is stylish.

Palette includes:

Blush/highlighter for complexion

Applicator for complexion

4 Eyeshadow shades

2 Lipstick shades

Applicators for eyes & lips

BLUSH – LIGHT UP YOUR LIFE

Highlight your cheeks with the rosy pink blush infused with platinum pearls for a seductive holiday glow. With the blusher brush, sweep the colour over cheeks or use just as a highlighter on the top of cheekbones. A light dusting over the decollete provides a glistening touch for a night out.

EYESHADOW – SPARKLE EYES

Four shades of sparkling effervescent eye colour, from a sophisticated silver-grey and a darker grey-brown to a pretty light gold and rose gold. Offering the perfect pairing of light versus dark, and the same shimmering finish throughout, use singly to create a wash of colour paired with your favourite eyeliner look, or blend together keeping the lighter shades for under the brows, and the darker shades close to the lid. The applicators can be used on their side to create a thicker line, flat to apply the colour over the entire lid, or as a pointed tip for precision lining.

LIPSTICK – SHIMMER KISSES

Two lip shades; one in light rose, the other a deep red, add a touch of fire to finish your look thanks to a subtle shimmer.

A limited-edition collection of Yves Saint Laurent’s iconic Rouge Pur Couture Lipstick adorned with dazzling fireworks.

In one stroke, this best-selling satin-finish lipstick dress lips in irresistible pure color and provides intense hydration with antioxidant care. Festive fireworks adorn the iconic gold case and the bullet inside is etched with a firework explosion, making this dazzling accessory the most coveted gift this season.

01 Le Rouge – blood red (Satin)

– blood red (Satin) 09 Rose Stiletto – rich berry rose (Satin)

– rich berry rose (Satin) 13 Le Orange – bright orange

– bright orange 19 Le Fuchsia – bright fuchsia pink (Review, Swatches)

– bright fuchsia pink (Review, Swatches) 52 Rouge Rose – rosy coral

– rosy coral 70 Le Nu – basic nude

YSL Touche Eclat Dazzling Lights – Limited Edition – $42.00

YSL La Lacque Couture – Limited Edition – $28.00

No.91 Red Lights

No.92 Gold Fire

