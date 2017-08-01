YSL Wild Illusion Palette for Fall 2017

Hello beauties!

Yves Saint Laurent Beauty launches Limited Edition Wild Illusion Palette for Fall 2017. Many of you asked me about YSL Night 54 Couture Variation Palette so if you didn’t get that one maybe you want to take a look at YSL Wild Illusion Palette. The shocking pink zebra print packaging got my attention right away…well you know me, always chasing pink. 🙂 There’s is also a new combination of YSL eyeshadow that is right up my alley. You see that pink and purple…just yay!

Availability

U.S. Launch Date – Now exclusively at Neiman Marcus

Inspired by the iconic designs of Monsieur Yves Saint Laurent, this limited edition palette is dressed in shocking pink zebra print and features a new combination of shades for an edgy look. The inside of the palette features a luminous pink and shimmering grey for the base, fuchsia for a pop of color, deep indigo for a smoky eye, and iridescent black to line the eye and complete the signature YSL look. Color glides on smoothly, evenly, and blends effortlessly to make a statement with dramatically defined eyes.

