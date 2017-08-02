Elizabeth Arden Gelato Crush Swatches, Photos

Hello pretties!

While I’m preparing my reviews for Elizabeth Arden Gelato Crush summer 2017 makeup collection I thought you may enjoy some swatches and a quick preview. When I say Elizabeth Arden Gelato Crush I can’t think of a more summery collection. You can check HERE the entire Gelato Crush Collection and see that I’m talking about jelly and creamy formulas. Gelato (ice cream) is one of the most delicious and efficient ways to cool down on a hot summer day. I had so much fun wearing the new lip gelato shades that I can’t wait to share my impressions with you.

Where to buy:

U.S. Launch Date – Now at Macy’s, Look Fantastic, ElizabethArden.com

UK Launch Date – Now at Debenhams, Look Fantastic, Elizabeth Arden

Europe Launch Date – July 2017 at Elizabeth Arden counters / Sephora

Basically we are talking about 20 new shades of Plush Up Lip Gelato ($26.00 / £22.00 / €28.00) and the ones I got are 05 Flirty Fuchsia and 03 Rose Macaroon. What more can I want than soft and bright pink shades on my lips?! These are absolutely wonderful to wear on your lips, especially during the summer. They have such a lightweight and gel-like formula that glides effortlessly across your lips. It gives your lips a beautiful natural sheen and a fresh color. Did I tell you about the cooling sensation you get after applying Plush-Up Lip Gelato? No? Well….I guess I’ll post more about that in my upcoming review.

Now I’m even more curious to try out some other shades of lip gelato and also the Cool Glow Cheek Tint ($26.50 / £28.00 / €38.00). There are four shades available and I bet on that cooling, refreshing formula.

Plump Up Lip Liner ($21.00 / £17.00 / €22.00) comes in 10 shades so there’s a pretty wide range of colors too chose from. This one applies to smoothly and has such a creamy consistency. I wore it with a bunch of natural colors and even with my new Huda Beauty Liquid Matte Lipsticks (swatches).

Wait! Let me put on some of that cool Flirty Fuchsia shade and get on to those reviews. Keep your eyes on the blog!

Don’t forget to follow me on Instagram for more sneak peeks and latest beauty news!!!

SHOP THIS POST

Turn on your JavaScript to view content

Enjoy more photos…