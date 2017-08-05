Elizabeth Arden Taupe Plump Up Lip Liner Review, Swatches, Photos

Hello beauties!

Elizabeth Arden Plump Up Lip Liner comes in 10 shades as part of Elizabeth Arden Gelato Crush Summer 2017 Collection. I talked about this product before, in a sneak peek article with swatches of the products I got from Gelato Crush Collection. I got the shade (02) Taupe which works wonderful with a bunch of nude or rosy, peachy lipsticks. Check out my review right after the jump.

Where to buy:

U.S. Launch Date – Now at Macy’s, Look Fantastic, ElizabethArden.com

UK Launch Date – Now at Debenhams, Look Fantastic, Elizabeth Arden

Europe Launch Date – July 2017 at Elizabeth Arden counters / Sephora

Elizabeth Arden (02) Taupe Plump Up Lip Liner ($21.00 / £17.00 / €22.00 for 1.2 g / .042 oz) is a medium, warm toned brown with orange undertones and a matte finish. It’s so rich and pigmented in just one swipe and has a matte finish. Comes totally opaque on the lips and I absolutely love how easily applies. The formula is so smooth and creamy that just glides effortlessly across the lips. It has an incredible lightweight feel and does an amazing job to make your lipstick last longer. Because the formula is very creamy, I have to sharp the pencil when I want to achieve that crisp line.

This pencils has on the other end a dual-ended applicator that allows for seamless blending and filling in with the silicone tip. You may think this Taupe color is not very special but I’m telling you it works wonderful with nude and warm rosy tones lipstick. I basically paired Elizabeth Arden Plump Up Lip Liner with most of my Huda Beauty Liquid Matte Lipsticks (upcoming reviews) and Dior Rouge Dior Hypnotic Matte Lipstick (review).

Once you apply it, will stay put, without any transfer or leaking or anything. You can count on this baby for the entire day. I did try to wear it on its own, applied all over the lips and it’s super long lasting without any dry feel. It works great as a lipstick base as it does make a difference and keep the color longer on your lips.

Key Ingredients:

Peptides: Plump and firm the appearance of lips for a more youthful look.

Gellified Film Formers: Provide a smooth glide application and help lock in colour for long-wear.

